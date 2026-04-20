Oak View Group Names Industry Veteran Michele Powell As GM of Kansas Athletics Venue Operations

LAWRENCE, KS (CelebrityAccess) – Oak View Group (OVG), the global leader in premium live entertainment infrastructure and services, has announced the appointment of industry veteran Michele Powell as General Manager (GM) for operations at the University of Kansas. In this role, Powell oversees OVG’s operations at Kansas, including venue management at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and the new Naismith Club at Allen Fieldhouse.

Powell leads Oak View Group’s local team in Lawrence, KS, in driving event development, optimizing venue operations, and enhancing the overall fan and guest experience. She will also play a key role in identifying new programming opportunities, attracting marquee events, and integrating hospitality offerings and premium experiences. Powell joins OVG from Haslam Sports Group, where she most recently served as Vice President of Stadium Operations & Event Development.

“Michele is a proven leader who understands how to bring venues to life in a way that resonates with fans, partners, and the community,” said Greg O’Dell, President of Venue Management, Oak View Group. “As we continue to expand our partnership with the University of Kansas, her experience across operations, booking, and hospitality will help us unlock new opportunities and deliver a more connected, year-round experience in Lawrence.”

“I’m excited to join the team at Kansas and get to work,” said Powell. “There’s a strong foundation here, and I’m focused on supporting the team, building strong partnerships, and making sure we’re delivering a consistent, high-quality experience across every event.”

At Haslam Sports Group, Powell served as Vice President of Stadium Operations & Event Development. In that capacity, she oversaw operations, event development, and hospitality programming at Huntington Bank Field and event development and management at ScottsMiracleGro Field, and Historic Crew Stadium. She was responsible for managing multi-million dollar operating and capital budgets, coordinating complex event calendars, and leading the execution of large-scale concerts, sporting events, and festivals, while also building out robust hospitality and special events businesses across the venues

Prior to her role at Haslam, she served as Senior Vice President and GM of Capital One Arena with Monumental Sports & Entertainment, where she led all core venue functions including booking, operations, guest services, security, event production, and box office. Under her leadership, the arena hosted more than 200 events annually and served as home to multiple professional sports franchises and premier events. Powell’s career also includes senior roles in event booking and marketing, with extensive experience negotiating and producing a wide range of live events, from major concerts and touring productions to NCAA championships and large-scale civic events.

In addition to her industry leadership, Powell serves as an adjunct faculty member at The George Washington University, where she has taught graduate-level coursework focused on sports and event facility management.