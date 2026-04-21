Concert Stuff Group Names Kyle W. Jones As Chief Growth Officer

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Concert Stuff Group (CSG), a leading provider of end-to-end concert and live event production services, is proud to announce that Kyle W. Jones has joined the company as Chief Growth Officer.

Jones brings nearly 40 years of experience in live production, with a career spanning stage management, transportation logistics, and executive leadership. His background includes serving as Stage Manager for George Strait, building the Nashville division of Stage Call Transportation, and launching the U.S. division of Truck’N Roll. Most recently, he served as President of Pioneer Production Transport, where he successfully led the company’s launch and growth.

Jones’s return to CSG follows his previous role as Vice President of Account Development, where he helped expand the company’s Nashville operations.

In his new role as Chief Growth Officer, Jones will oversee all business development activity across CSG and its family of partner companies, driving strategic expansion and cultivating client relationships across the global live production market.