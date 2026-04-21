Ethan Calway Announced As Inaugural Recipient Of The Keith Urban Rising Star Scholarship

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Four‑time GRAMMY Award winner Keith Urban, in partnership with the Tamworth Country Music Festival, has named Ethan Calway as the first‑ever recipient of the Keith Urban Rising Star Scholarship, a new initiative designed to help launch Australia’s next global country artist.

Urban personally surprised Calway with the news during a Zoom call, marking a major milestone for the Warragul, Victoria‑based artist and the newly launched program. The scholarship, introduced earlier this year, sparked strong interest across Australia’s country music community and attracted a competitive pool of emerging talent.

Created to support one Australian artist ready to step onto the international stage, the scholarship offers Calway a Nashville‑based opportunity that includes performing, writing, recording, industry networking, and dedicated studio time at Urban’s own studio, The Sound.

Calway was selected for his standout guitar work, expressive vocals, and authentic songwriting style that blends country, rock, and storytelling. His momentum has continued to build with the release of his latest single, “Better Tomorrow,” an anthemic country‑rock track focused on resilience and ambition.

“What an incredible opportunity — I’m beyond grateful to be chosen for something like this,” Calway said. “To learn, write and record in Nashville, and to have that kind of support behind me, is something I’ve always dreamed about.”

Urban, long known for championing new artists, said Calway has a rare quality. “Ethan has something really special,” Urban said. “There’s a rawness and honesty in what he does that really connects. I’m excited to see what this next chapter brings for him and to be part of that journey.”

The scholarship also marks a significant step for the Tamworth Country Music Festival. Peter Ross, Executive Manager of the festival, called the announcement a milestone moment. “The response to the scholarship has been extraordinary, and Ethan is a truly deserving recipient,” he said. “Keith is the living embodiment of the Tamworth pathway to success, and together we’re proud to support the next generation of Australian country artists.”

The Tamworth Country Music Festival and Keith Urban’s team will work closely with Calway as he undertakes the scholarship experience, with his Nashville journey set to unfold in the months ahead.

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