Jeff Bates Celebrates 25 Years Of Sobriety With First-Ever Gospel Album

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country music hitmaker Jeff Bates is set to release his long-awaited first gospel album, Hymns From the Church in the Wildwood, arriving May 1 via Tall Grass Records. The project marks a deeply personal milestone for Bates, whose journey of faith, redemption, and gratitude is woven into every note.

This spring also marks a powerful anniversary in Bates’ life — 25 years of sobriety after overcoming methamphetamine addiction and a period of incarceration that nearly derailed his future. Through faith and perseverance, Bates rebuilt his life, ultimately launching a successful country music career that produced hits like “The Love Song,” “Long, Slow Kisses,” and “I Wanna Make You Cry.” He credits the Lord for his transformation, making this gospel album both a celebration and a testimony of the faith that carried him through.

“Twenty-five years clean and sober,” notes Bates. “I know, without a shadow of a doubt, that there is no way I could have ever stayed clean without God! So, above all, I hope and pray that this album of hymns brings my Heavenly Father all the honor and all the glory He so richly deserves!”

Inspired by the hymns of his childhood and the faith that guided him out of darkness, Hymns From the Church in the Wildwood reflects the foundation that shaped both the man and the artist. The album’s title echoes not only one of the most beloved songs in the collection, but also the spiritual home he found again—marking 25 years of sobriety and a life restored.

“When I was a small boy my Mama would sing old gospel hymns to me that she learned as a little girl in church,” shares Bates. “I’ve never forgotten her voice, her melodies, nor the reverence and love she held in her heart for these songs. I have dreamed of sharing these songs with you all for a long, long time.”

Produced with heartfelt authenticity and reverence, the album features timeless gospel standards that have inspired generations.

“Thanks to my friend and brother Daniel ‘Stubbs’ Lucus, and his love for the same music that, like me, he grew up hearing, that dream has now become a reality,” adds Bates. ‘We are both honored and blessed to present to you these Hymns From The Church In The Wildwood, and we hope you enjoy them as much as we do!”

Hymns From the Church in the Wildwood Track Listing:

1. Sweet Beulah Land

2. The Church in the Wildwood

3. Precious Memories

4. How Great Thou Art

5. Shall We Gather at the River

6. Peace In the Valley

7. Were You There (When They Crucified My Lord)

8. Just As I Am

9. Have a Little Talk with Jesus

10. Old Rugged Cross

11. Amazing Grace

12. When The Roll Is Called Up Yonder