Karol G Announces New World Tour ‘Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour’

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – Following her history-making headline performances at Coachella over the past two weekends, KAROL G became the first Latina artist to headline the festival, delivering a transformative, culture-defining moment felt across the global music landscape. Widely recognized as a powerful celebration of Latin culture and unity, the performance marked a defining milestone not only in her career, but in the continued global expansion of Latin music.

Today, KAROL G announces her highly anticipated “Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour,” marking the next chapter in a career that continues to push boundaries and set new industry standards. The tour will see KAROL G become the first Latina artist to headline stadiums across Europe as part of a global tour, further expanding her historic impact on the world stage. Tickets for the tour, promoted by Live Nation, will be available starting Monday, April 27 through various presales. For more information, visit karolgmusic.com.

PRESALE: Fans in select markets will get first access to tickets through various presales, including an exclusive artist presale beginning Monday, April 27. To be eligible for the artist presale in the USA, Canada and Europe, fans must register at karolgmusic.com between now and Friday, April 24 at 7AM PST. Fans in Latin America can sign up at karolgmusic.com for more information including updates on ticket sales in those cities.

TICKETS: General on-sale timing will vary by market. Fans should check karolgmusic.com for specific details regarding their city.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, specially designed merch items & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com!

Building on that momentum, her 2025 album TROPICOQUETA marked her fourth consecutive No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart and delivered the largest U.S. streaming week ever for a Latin album by a woman, further expanding her creative universe and global reach. The announcement also follows the historic Mañana Será Bonito World Tour, a multi-continent run that sold more than 2.3 million tickets across 62 shows and grossed over $300 million, closing with four sold-out nights at Madrid’s Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, one of the most iconic finales in recent touring history.

With more than 117 billion career streams, over 310 RIAA Platinum certifications in the U.S., and a historic Grammy Awards win for Best Música Urbana Album, KAROL G has become one of the most decorated and streamed female artists in the world. Her groundbreaking album MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO made history as the first Spanish-language album by a woman to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, further solidifying her global influence.

On stage, KAROL G has set a new global standard for live performance, consistently delivering immersive, high-impact shows that resonate with audiences around the world. With “Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour,” KAROL G is set to once again raise the bar, delivering her most ambitious and immersive live experience to date as she brings her music and cultural impact to fans around the world.

VIAJANDO POR EL MUNDO TROPITOUR TOUR DATES:

Fri, Jul 24 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

Wed, Jul 29 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

Sun, Aug 2 – Landover, MD – Northwest Stadium

Fri, Aug 7 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Fri, Aug 14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Fri, Aug 21 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Wed, Aug 26 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Sat, Aug 29 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Wed, Sep 2 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Sun, Sep 6 – El Paso, TX – Sun Bowl Stadium

Sat, Sep 12 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

Thu, Sep 17 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Thu, Sep 24 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sun, Sep 27 – Houston, TX – Reliant Stadium

Fri, Oct 2 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Fri, Oct 9 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Thu, Oct 15 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

Fri, Nov 6 – Monterrey, MX – Estadio BBVA

Fri, Nov 13 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

Fri, Nov 27 – San José, CR – Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica

Fri, Dec 4 – Bogotá, CO – Nemesio Camacho El Campín Stadium

Fri, Jan 15 – Quito, EC – Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa

Fri, Jan 22 – Lima, PE – Estadio Nacional

Thu, Jan 28 – Santiago, CL – Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos

Fri, Feb 5 – Buenos Aires, AR – TBC

Fri, Feb 12 – São Paulo, BR – Mercado Livre Arena Pacaembu

Fri, Feb 19 – Santo Domingo, DO – Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez

Fri, Feb 26 – San Juan, PR – Estadio Hiram Bithorn Sosa

Thu, Jun 3 – Barcelona, ES – Estadio Olímpic

Fri, Jun 11 – Sevilla, ES – Estadio Olímpico La Cartuja

Fri, Jun 18 – Lisbon, PT – Estádio da Luz

Thu, Jun 24 – Madrid, ES – Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Thu, Jul 1 – Paris, FR – Paris La Défense Arena

Tue, Jul 6 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sat, Jul 10 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

Wed, Jul 14 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

Sat, Jul 17 – Düsseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel-Arena

Wed, Jul 21 – Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium

Sat, Jul 24 – Milan, IT – San Siro