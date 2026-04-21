Management Services And Artist Marketing Form Mtheory Promotes Two

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Management services and artist marketing and strategy firm mtheory announced today the promotions of two current mtheory employees: Ed Rivadavia (formerly SVP of Marketing & Digital) has been promoted to EVP of Marketing & Operations, and Kaitlyn Moore (formerly Senior VP of Marketing) has been promoted to General Manager.

“Titles don’t build companies – people do,” said mtheory CEO Cameo Carlson. “Ed and Kaitlyn have been doing the work at the highest level for a long time, and this is a recognition of the leadership they’re already showing every day. As the industry continues to evolve, we need leaders who can navigate both the complexity and the opportunity, and they bring that rare combination of strategic vision and execution as we build what’s next for mtheory.”

Born in São Paulo, Brazil, Rivadavia has almost 30 years of experience in the transition to digital business models: from Napster to A.I. He earned his masters degree from Columbia Chicago and began his music business career as an intern at Polygram Group Distribution and radio promotion regional for A&M Records. Switching gears in response to fast-changing music tech, Rivadavia implemented innovative marketing and digital strategies at New York record labels, including Wind-up Entertainment, Palm Pictures, Roadrunner Records, and RCA Records. He then accumulated valuable experience in music licensing, editorial, eCommerce, DSPs, and influencer marketing after moving to Austin and then Nashville, where he led digital marketing efforts at Sony Music and comedy label 800 Pound Gorilla. With the rise of TikTok, Ed took over business development duties and industry relations at Genni/Songfluencer, before joining manager services pioneers mtheory as SVP of Marketing & Digital.

Moore is a seasoned marketing professional that has overseen the development and execution of comprehensive marketing strategies for high-profile artists such as Tyler Childers, Kacey Musgraves, Jelly Roll and Alison Krauss. She has been instrumental in managing tour and album marketing, optimizing digital accounts, and collaborating with partners across labels, agencies, and management teams to maximize artist exposure and engagement. Prior to her tenure at mtheory, Moore served as the eCommerce Marketing Manager at Maverick, where she managed digital and merchandise strategies for artists like Brooks & Dunn and Rascal Flatts. Kaitlyn has also held leadership roles at Checkd.In and Borman Entertainment, where she gained expertise in project management, fan engagement, and social media marketing.

Moore was named to the Country Music Association’s Women’s Leadership Academy in 2023 and was the first graduate of Syracuse University’s Bandier Program for Music & Entertainment Industries in 2010.

Rivadavia can be reached at ed@mtheory.com

Moore can be reached at kaitlyn@mtheory.com