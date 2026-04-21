Moby To Donate 100% Of Coachella Profits To Animal Rights Organizations

INDIO (CelebrityAccess) – Moby has announced that he will donate 100% of his profits from his performances at Coachella to a selection of leading animal rights organizations, following a phenomenal return to the iconic California stage. “My main job in life is working as an animal rights activist, and to that end my hope is to use the revenue and attention from my Coachella show to draw attention to, and financially support, animal rights organizations,” he says.
While there are countless of animal rights organizations that need our help, Moby has chosen to donate all his Coachella to the following:
• Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine
• Mercy For Animals
• The Humane League
• Direct Action Everywhere
The announcement continues a long-standing commitment from Moby to align his music with activism. His sold-out 2024 European tour saw 100% of profits donated to animal rights organizations, reinforcing an ethos that consistently places purpose before profit.
Moby returns to Coachella as the only act featured on the original 1999 lineup. Leading through his career hits, the electronic artist surprised the festival with a special appearance from Jacob Lusk, who joined Moby on “When It’s Cold I’d Like To Die” and “Natural Blues” with an emotional vocal performance.
Lusk first joined Moby for a reimagining of “When It’s Cold I’d Like To Die”, first featured as the final track of 1995’s Everything’s Wrong before beginning 2026’s Future Quiet. The song has found a powerful new global audience in recent years through its use in the Netflix phenomenon Stranger Things, becoming Moby’s most streamed song and introducing his music to an entirely new generation of listeners. The 2026 reworking with Lusk reframed the track for a contemporary moment.
LIVE DATES:
April 17 – Indio, CA – Coachella
June 26 – Odense, Denmark – Tinderbox Festival
June 29 – Istanbul, Turkey – Zorlu Performing Arts Center
July 1 – Athens, Greece – Release Athens
July 3 – Luxembourg – Neimenster – SOLD OUT
July 5 – Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter
July 7 – Sevilla, Spain – Icónica Santalucia Sevilla Fest
July 8 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival
July 10 – Eisenstadt, Austria – Butterfly Dance
July 11 – Weert, The Netherlands – Bospop Festival
July 12 – Stuttgart, Germany – Stuttgart Jazz Open Festival
July 14 – Modena, Italy – Modena Jazz Open Festival
July 17 – Ostrava, Czech Republic – Colors of Ostrava
July 19 – Plovdiv, Bulgaria – PhillGood Festival
July 21 – Belgrade, Serbia – Donji grad Kalemegdan Fortress
July 23 – Pula, Croatia – Pula Arena
July 26 – Brighton, England – On The Beach – SOLD OUT
July 30 – Tbilisi, Georgia – Rustavi International Motorpark
August 1 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Park
August 4 – Warsaw, Poland – Progresija Summer Stage
August 6 – Tartu, Estonia – Lauluväljak
August 8 – Vilnius, Lithuania – Kalnų Park
August 11 – Dresden, Germany – Filmnächte am Elbufer
August 13 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Way Out West Festival
August 15 – London, England – Old Royal Naval College – SOLD OUT
August 18 – Bonn, Germany – Kunst!Rasen
August 21 – Dublin, Ireland – Irish Museum of Modern Art Kilmainham – SOLD OUT
August 23 – Chateau-Gontier, France – V and B Fest