Moby To Donate 100% Of Coachella Profits To Animal Rights Organizations

INDIO (CelebrityAccess) – Moby has announced that he will donate 100% of his profits from his performances at Coachella to a selection of leading animal rights organizations, following a phenomenal return to the iconic California stage. “My main job in life is working as an animal rights activist, and to that end my hope is to use the revenue and attention from my Coachella show to draw attention to, and financially support, animal rights organizations,” he says.

While there are countless of animal rights organizations that need our help, Moby has chosen to donate all his Coachella to the following:

• Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine

• Mercy For Animals

• The Humane League

• Direct Action Everywhere

The announcement continues a long-standing commitment from Moby to align his music with activism. His sold-out 2024 European tour saw 100% of profits donated to animal rights organizations, reinforcing an ethos that consistently places purpose before profit.

Moby returns to Coachella as the only act featured on the original 1999 lineup. Leading through his career hits, the electronic artist surprised the festival with a special appearance from Jacob Lusk, who joined Moby on “When It’s Cold I’d Like To Die” and “Natural Blues” with an emotional vocal performance.

Lusk first joined Moby for a reimagining of “When It’s Cold I’d Like To Die”, first featured as the final track of 1995’s Everything’s Wrong before beginning 2026’s Future Quiet. The song has found a powerful new global audience in recent years through its use in the Netflix phenomenon Stranger Things, becoming Moby’s most streamed song and introducing his music to an entirely new generation of listeners. The 2026 reworking with Lusk reframed the track for a contemporary moment.

LIVE DATES:

April 17 – Indio, CA – Coachella

June 26 – Odense, Denmark – Tinderbox Festival

June 29 – Istanbul, Turkey – Zorlu Performing Arts Center

July 1 – Athens, Greece – Release Athens

July 3 – Luxembourg – Neimenster – SOLD OUT

July 5 – Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter

July 7 – Sevilla, Spain – Icónica Santalucia Sevilla Fest

July 8 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

July 10 – Eisenstadt, Austria – Butterfly Dance

July 11 – Weert, The Netherlands – Bospop Festival

July 12 – Stuttgart, Germany – Stuttgart Jazz Open Festival

July 14 – Modena, Italy – Modena Jazz Open Festival

July 17 – Ostrava, Czech Republic – Colors of Ostrava

July 19 – Plovdiv, Bulgaria – PhillGood Festival

July 21 – Belgrade, Serbia – Donji grad Kalemegdan Fortress

July 23 – Pula, Croatia – Pula Arena

July 26 – Brighton, England – On The Beach – SOLD OUT

July 30 – Tbilisi, Georgia – Rustavi International Motorpark

August 1 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Park

August 4 – Warsaw, Poland – Progresija Summer Stage

August 6 – Tartu, Estonia – Lauluväljak

August 8 – Vilnius, Lithuania – Kalnų Park

August 11 – Dresden, Germany – Filmnächte am Elbufer

August 13 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Way Out West Festival

August 15 – London, England – Old Royal Naval College – SOLD OUT

August 18 – Bonn, Germany – Kunst!Rasen

August 21 – Dublin, Ireland – Irish Museum of Modern Art Kilmainham – SOLD OUT

August 23 – Chateau-Gontier, France – V and B Fest