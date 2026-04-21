New Company Legacy World Artists Aims To Keep Classic Rock Alive On The Stage

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Composer Gustav Mahler famously said that tradition is not about preserving the past, but keeping its spirit alive. More recently, Pete Townshend, currently touring with The Who, summed up the modern challenge facing legacy artists more bluntly: audiences want to hear familiar songs performed the way they remember them.

That space — between preservation and renewal — is where Legacy World Artists (LWA) plans to operate.

LWA is a newly formed, London‑based company created to develop live performances built around the repertoires of major popular music artists. The company was founded by music managers Sir Harry Cowell and Simon Napier-Bell alongside agency owner Neil O’Brien.

Rather than creating simple tribute acts, LWA aims to present high‑level performers who approach classic rock and pop catalogues in a way similar to classical music interpretation. The focus, the company says, is respect for the original recordings combined with individuality — not imitation, but interpretation.

The founders bring direct experience in this approach through Raiding the Rock Vault, a long‑running stage production developed by Cowell and Napier‑Bell. The show played in Las Vegas for 13 years and later toured the UK under O’Brien’s promotion. Featuring a rotating cast of established rock musicians performing well‑known songs, the production succeeded by staying faithful to the original material while allowing musicians to bring their own style and personality to the performances.

The concept itself has historical roots. In the 1960s, many young British bands learned their craft by performing American blues and rock songs in clubs across the UK — a process that helped shape acts such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and The Yardbirds, the latter of which was also managed by Napier‑Bell.

Today, the catalog available to emerging performers includes music from those same artists. At the same time, many original performers are touring less frequently, and ticket prices for major legacy acts have risen beyond the reach of some fans. LWA believes there is room for a new generation of performers to help keep this music alive onstage, while building careers of their own through clear, artist‑forward billing similar to that given to classical musicians.

The company says its long‑term focus will be on helping artists sustain careers, whether within legacy performance projects or beyond them.

With nods to the past, LWA says presentation will not. The company is currently in discussions with advanced production partners to explore ways of combining live performance with modern digital and AI‑driven visual elements.

Legacy World Artists launches with the following acts:

Jason Tenner – Jason Tenner Plays Music by Prince

Sam Stevens – An Evening of Roxy Music

James Bermingham – James Bermingham Sings George Michael

Sarah Jessica Rhodes – A Twist of Taylor

Jason Paris – Jason Paris and Friends Sing Elton John

The company’s principal booking agent is Carl Marcantonio.

https://legacyworldartists.com/