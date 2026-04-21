Tim Cook To Step Down As Apple CEO, John Ternus Named Successor

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) – Tim Cook will step down as Apple’s CEO later this year, ending a nearly 15‑year run at the top of one of the world’s most valuable companies. Apple announced on April 20 that John Ternus, currently Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, will take over as CEO on September 1, 2026, while Cook moves into the role of executive chairman of the board, according to Apple’s official announcement.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple,” Cook said in a statement released by the company. He added, “I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people.” Apple said Cook will remain CEO through the summer to help ensure a smooth transition before officially stepping aside.

Per CBS News, Cook took over as Apple’s chief executive in 2011 following the resignation of co‑founder Steve Jobs. During his time as CEO, Apple expanded far beyond the iPhone, launching products like the Apple Watch and AirPods, while also building a massive services business that includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Pay. Under Cook’s leadership, Apple became the first U.S. company to reach a $1 trillion market valuation, and has since grown to roughly $4 trillion, according to multiple outlets including ABC News.

Cook voiced strong support for his successor, describing Ternus as the right leader for the next era at Apple. “John has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and honor,” Cook said in Apple’s press release. “He is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future.”

According to TechCrunch, Ternus has worked at Apple for more than 25 years and has played a major role in the development of products such as the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and AirPods. While Cook was widely known for his operational expertise and steady leadership style, Ternus comes from a deep hardware background, signaling continuity rather than a sharp shift in direction for the company.

In his own statement, cited by CNBC, Ternus said he was “profoundly grateful” for the opportunity to step into the role. “Having spent almost my entire career at Apple, I have been lucky to work under Steve Jobs and to have had Tim Cook as my mentor,” he said. “It has been a privilege to help shape products that have changed how people interact with the world.”

Media outlets including NBC News note that while Cook is stepping down as CEO, he is not leaving Apple entirely. As executive chairman, Apple said Cook will continue to assist with key areas, including relationships with global policymakers, a role he has become closely associated with in recent years.

The transition marks the end of Apple’s first full leadership era after Steve Jobs and the beginning of a new chapter led by Ternus. While questions remain about how Apple will approach emerging challenges like artificial intelligence and global regulation, analysts cited by USA Today say the planned transition reflects long‑term succession planning rather than sudden change.

Apple said further details about the leadership shift will be shared as the transition date approaches.