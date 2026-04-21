Tiny Vinyl Expands To Broadway With New Creative Goods Partnership

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – On the heels of a highly successful nationwide launch, Tiny Vinyl expands into Broadway through a new partnership with theatrical merchandising agency Creative Goods for an annual, multi-release partnership. The initial releases include & Juliet and Suffs with additional titles forthcoming. Broadway fans can find these inaugural Tiny Vinyls at the shows’ theatres (both on Broadway and tour) as well as on their official websites.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Tiny Vinyl to bring this unique collectible to our clients and fans,” says Pete Milano, Founder & CEO of Creative Goods. “At Creative Goods, we strive to bring new and inventive ideas to our audiences to celebrate their theatre-going experience, and we’re excited for the fans to experience the music they love in a new way.”

Tiny Vinyl is one of the most innovative new physical music formats of the past 20 years, bridging the gap between modern and traditional to offer a new collectible for artists to share with fans that easily fits in your pocket. Tiny Vinyl is not intended to replace other forms of recorded music—it is a bonus for fans to collect.

Creative Goods is the leading boutique merchandising agency for theatre and live entertainment. Founded in New York City in 2008, and with offices now in New York, London, Amsterdam and Sydney, Creative Goods operates on the simple but powerful belief that merchandise is marketing. The agency serves as the official merchandise partner for more than 50 Broadway, West End, and global productions annually — including Hamilton, MJ The Musical, Chicago, Mean Girls, and many more of the world’s most celebrated shows.