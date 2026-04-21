Traditional Country Singer Waylon Hanel Partners With Unplugged Marketing

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Traditional country singer‑songwriter Waylon Hanel has partnered with boutique agency Unplugged Marketing to lead his digital and social media strategy as he prepares to release new music in summer 2026.

The move comes at a key moment for the 24‑year‑old Michigan native, who has steadily built a reputation for mixing outlaw country, blues, and southern rock with a traditional edge. As Hanel continues recording new material and expanding his audience, the partnership signals a more focused push to grow his online presence and reach new listeners.

“Waylon represents everything we look for in an artist — authenticity, work ethic, and a clear sense of who he is,” said Marissa Cupedro Ryan, founder of Unplugged Marketing. “Our goal is to amplify what’s already working and build a digital foundation that supports long‑term growth.”

Hanel, who was named after country legend Waylon Jennings, has been carving out his own lane since releasing his self‑titled debut EP in 2022. Follow‑up projects New Old Outlaws (2023) and Don’t Mess With My Country (2024) produced radio‑charting singles including “New Old Outlaws (Rewind)” and “Lighten That Load.”

His momentum continued in 2025 with the release of his full‑length album When Waylon Came To Nashville, an album that further established Hanel as a traditional‑leaning artist with modern appeal. That body of work helped set the stage for his next chapter, which includes new recordings with Nashville producer Kenny Royster (Luke Combs, Cowboy Troy).

As Hanel works on new music, Unplugged Marketing will oversee a strategy centered on audience growth, smarter content planning, and long‑term digital sustainability. The goal is not only to support upcoming releases, but also to strengthen the broader story around Hanel as an artist and live performer.

That live experience remains a major part of his rise. Hanel has shared the stage with artists such as Trace Adkins, Travis Tritt, Ashley McBryde, Josh Turner, Jo Dee Messina, Lonestar, and Chayce Beckham, earning a reputation for high‑energy shows rooted in classic country values.

In 2025, Hanel was named Male Country Artist of the Year at the Josie Music Awards, further solidifying his growing presence in the independent country scene.

With new music on the way, a sharpened digital focus, and a team aligned around his long‑term vision, Waylon Hanel enters 2026 positioned for his biggest year yet.