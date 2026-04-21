Universal Music Group Sues Quince Over Alleged Unlicensed Use Of Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music Group (UMG) has filed a copyright lawsuit against online fashion retailer Quince, claiming the company used popular songs in social media posts without proper permission. According to Billboard, the lawsuit was filed on April 16, 2026, in federal court in Northern California and centers on Quince’s use of copyrighted music in promotional content on TikTok and Instagram.

Per Billboard’s reporting, UMG argues that Quince leaned heavily on trending songs to boost engagement and sell products online but did not pay licensing fees required for commercial use. While social platforms offer music libraries for regular users, those licenses do not apply to brands or paid advertising, a rule the labels say Quince ignored.

According to Music Business Worldwide, the lawsuit lists more than 130 copyrighted works, including both sound recordings and musical compositions. The music allegedly used without permission features artists such as Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Drake, Fleetwood Mac, Britney Spears, Coldplay, ABBA, Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, and Diana Ross.

The filing describes the song list as “illustrative,” meaning it may not include every track involved. The plaintiffs say the music appeared across hundreds of posts tied directly to Quince’s marketing efforts, not casual personal use.

As Digital Music News reports, UMG and its partners describe Quince’s actions as “rampant and brazen” copyright infringement. The complaint states that Quince was warned about the issue in September 2024, but the label groups claim they continued to find unlicensed uses of music as recently as March 2026.

The lawsuit also alleges that Quince sometimes reposted influencer videos while replacing the original audio with copyrighted music, strengthening the argument that the songs were being used intentionally as advertising tools. The plaintiffs say this shows Quince understood the value of popular music but failed to secure the rights to use it legally.

This lawsuit is part of a wider move by record labels and music publishers to stop companies from using hit songs on social media without paying. In recent years, music companies have filed similar lawsuits against restaurants, retailers, and other major brands that relied on popular tracks to market products online.

UMG and the other plaintiffs are seeking monetary damages, repayment of profits tied to the alleged infringement, legal fees, and a court order that would block Quince from using their music without permission in the future, according to several media outlets.

Quince was founded in 2018 and has grown quickly by focusing on social media and influencer partnerships. The company recently raised $500 million in new funding and reported annual revenue of more than $1 billion, putting its business practices under closer scrutiny as the lawsuit moves forward. [musicbusin…ldwide.com] As of now, Quince has not publicly commented on the lawsuit.