Women In Music Announce 2026 ‘WIM Best Places To Work’ In Partnership With InHerSight

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Women in Music® has released the latest results from its 2026 Best Places to Work survey, offering a snapshot of how women are experiencing today’s music‑industry workplaces. The annual report was produced in partnership with company review platform InHerSight and highlights both progress and ongoing challenges across the business.

“Women are essential to every part of this industry,” said Nicole Barsalona, President of Women in Music®. “Yet they remain underrepresented in leadership, are more likely to leave mid‑career, and are often hit hardest by burnout.” She added that this year’s list aims to spotlight employers actively working to fix a system that “too often fails to create a culture where women can thrive.”

Data from InHerSight underscores that concern. Nearly half of women say they would not recommend their workplace, while 45% believe company support for women has declined. At the same time, 62% say workplace support for women is essential when searching for a job, and more than 70% plan to look for new roles in 2026, largely in search of better pay.

The following Top Companies showcased key areas such as equal opportunities, women in leadership, salary satisfaction, and flexibility.

• Top Companies for Equal Opportunities for Women and Men: Big Picture Media, Music Business Association, Bright Antenna Records, The Orchard and A2IM all came in with perfect scores (5.0/5.0) in this category. Excitingly, there were nineteen other companies that scored top marks in this category – SAG-AFTRA and AEG among them.

• Top Companies for Women in Leadership: Big Picture Media, Bright Antenna Records, Music Business Association, The Orchard and A2IM all had perfect scores in this category. Close behind them were SiriusXM Radio, Nettwerk Music Group, Univision, Kobalt, and more.

• Top Companies for Salary Satisfaction: SAG-AFTRA, SiriusXM Radio, Music Business Association and Bright Antenna Records topped the list for salary satisfaction, with ten companies showing 4.0+ scores.

• Top Companies for Flexibility: Symphonic, Big Picture Media, and Studio71 had perfect scores (5.0/5.0) with 21 companies scoring exceptionally high (4.0+/5.0), including but not limited to AEG, Kobalt, Concord, Universal Music Group, and more.

• Top Companies for Maternity and Adoptive Leave: The Syndicate, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Spotify, SAG-AFTRA, Ticketmaster, Music Business Association, Downtown Music, Nettwerk Music Group, and more.

• Top Companies for Employer Responsiveness: This category rates companies on how they respond to employee concerns, and notably a number of companies that rated highly across other categories did not score well in employer responsiveness. Standout high scorers include Bright Antenna Records, Music Business Association, Big Picture Media, and A2IM, among others.

• Top Companies for Sense of Belonging: The following companies scored perfectly in this category: Big Picture Media, Bright Antenna Records, Music Business Association, SAG-AFTRA, and The Syndicate, with a number of companies scoring extremely high – including but not limited to Universal Music Group, Live Nation, The Recording Academy, The Orchard, Concord, Spotify, The MLC, Kobalt, Nettwerk and more.

Barsalona noted that transparency played a key role in this year’s results. “Companies like Live Nation and The Recording Academy stood out for their high response rates,” she said. “That level of openness and accountability is increasingly rare — and deserves real credit.”

InHerSight CEO and co‑founder Ursula Mead said the past year has been especially difficult for women across industries. “Women have left the workforce in huge numbers, while many companies quietly step back from initiatives that once supported women’s growth,” she said. Mead called the willingness of companies to actively collect and respond to employee feedback “a powerful signal” at a time when trust is strained.

Several companies echoed that sentiment. Jorge Brea, Founder and CEO of Symphonic, said the recognition reflects years of intentional culture‑building. “We’ve focused on people from day one,” he said. “That commitment allowed us to grow globally without losing the human side of our business.”

At Live Nation, Ali Harnell, President and Chief Strategy Officer of Live Nation Women, said the goal is long‑term support. “We work to create an environment where women can grow, lead, and make an impact at every stage of their careers,” she said.

Monika Tashman, Partner at Loeb & Loeb and a Women in Music advisory board member, emphasized that benefits alone are not enough. “The best workplaces create real community,” she said. “When women are truly supported, everyone benefits — inclusion fuels creativity and success.”

That message was echoed by Shonda Grant, Chief People and Culture Officer at the Recording Academy, which earned top marks in several categories. “When our team feels seen and supported, they do their best work on behalf of music creators everywhere,” Grant said, calling the recognition a reflection of the Academy’s people‑first approach.

Women in Music says the Best Places to Work survey remains open year‑round, with results announced annually to reflect evolving workplace standards. The organization hopes the program will not only recognize leaders, but encourage industry‑wide change.

“Through collective effort,” Barsalona said, “we can build a music industry where everyone has a fair chance to succeed.”