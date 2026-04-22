Amazon Music And Bandsintown Partner To Take Fans From Streaming To Live Shows

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Bandsintown, widely recognized as the world’s leading live music and event discovery platform, today announced a global collaboration with Amazon Music to power concert listings across the service.

For fans on Amazon Music, the integration offers an easy way to discover tour dates and directs them to Bandsintown to purchase tickets, creating a seamless path from streaming an artist’s music to discovering their next live performance and getting tickets. Through the new integration, artists’ upcoming shows published on Bandsintown for Artists will automatically appear on their Amazon Music artist profiles, increasing visibility and helping grow ticket sales that fuel artist revenue. Venues, festivals, and promoters subscribed to Bandsintown Pro also benefit by having their events seamlessly featured on Amazon Music. The experience has begun rolling out globally and will be fully available on Amazon Music this spring, across iOS and Android devices for Amazon Music customers across all subscription tiers and territories. With more than 100 million registered concertgoers on Bandsintown, the integration expands artists’ reach to fans on Amazon Music and helps drive awareness for upcoming shows worldwide.

“Artists win when fans can find their concerts just as easily as they find their music,” says Fabrice Sergent, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Bandsintown. “Live shows drive artists’ careers because of the remarkable experience they bring to fans and we make promoting them effortless. Being listed once on Bandsintown automatically reaches core audiences everywhere and now powering concert listings on Amazon Music will extend artists’ reach to even more fans worldwide.”

“Live music is one of the most powerful ways fans connect with the artists they love—something we’ve seen firsthand through the livestream performances we’ve brought to fans worldwide,” says Karolina Joynathsing, Director of Business Development, Amazon Music. “That’s why we’re thrilled to team up with Bandsintown, so fans can now discover upcoming shows from the artists they love on Amazon Music, alongside streaming their music, catching exclusive livestreams, shopping merch, and more all in one place.”

This announcement builds on the companies’ previously announced collaboration, which brings artist merchandise offerings from Amazon Music into Bandsintown’s platform—giving artists a powerful new channel to promote their merch and fans a seamless way to discover it. The new concert listings integration expands the collaboration into live music discovery and helps artists promote upcoming shows to Amazon Music listeners.

Artists can connect their Amazon Music artist profile once through Bandsintown for Artists, after which their tour dates will automatically sync whenever they publish or edit events on the platform. The integration further strengthens Bandsintown’s position as a preferred live music data provider for some of the world’s leading music services. For more information, visit https://www.company.bandsintown.com/news/bandsintown-events-now-on-amazon-music.