Bella Figura Music Acquires Multi-Award Winning Producer And Songwriter Paul Epworth’s Publishing Catalog

LOS ANGELES/LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Bella Figura Music today announced it has acquired the publishing catalogue of Grammy, Academy Award, and Golden Globe-winning producer and songwriter Paul Epworth, one of the most acclaimed and commercially impactful creative forces in contemporary music.

The acquisition covers Epworth’s publishing catalogue and producer income, encompassing some of the most celebrated songs and recordings of the past three decades. The deal includes his co-writes and productions on Adele’s landmark album 21, including “Rolling in the Deep” as well as the Academy Award and Golden Globe-winning “Skyfall,” co-written with Adele. The catalogue further includes Epworth’s defining work with Florence + The Machine across Lungs and Ceremonials, and collaborations with Rihanna, Arlo Parks, Glass Animals, Paul McCartney, and many others.

Epworth’s output has contributed to more than 100 million records sold worldwide and earned him seven Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, an Ivor Novello Award, three BRIT Awards for British Producer of the Year, four MPG Producer of the Year Awards, and an MPG Icon Award.

“For us, acquiring Paul’s catalogue defines what Bella Figura was built to do,” said Alexi Cory-Smith, CEO & Founder of Bella Figura Music. “His body of work speaks for itself. Songs that have moved hundreds of millions of people and stand the test of time. We’re honoured to be the stewards of this catalogue and we are committed to managing it with the long-term vision and care it deserves. Paul is one of those rare artists whose creative instincts and commercial impact are equally extraordinary, and we look forward to championing his work for generations to come.”

“Bella Figura’s approach to catalogue stewardship is exactly what I was looking for,” said Epworth. “They are first and foremost a music company run by people who know and love music, and they appreciate that these songs and recordings are not just ‘assets’. Knowing that this music will be in the hands of a team that values both the commercial opportunity and the cultural legacy gives me confidence in handing my catalogue over to them.”

The publishing catalogue is administered by Sony, Paul Epworth’s publisher and Bella Figura Music’s global administration partner, reflecting an alignment between all parties as the catalogue begins its next chapter with Bella Figura.