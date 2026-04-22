Country Calling 2026 Lineup Announced With Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton And More

OCEAN CITY, MD (CelebrityAccess) – Country Calling Festival is set to return to Ocean City Inlet Beach on October 2 and 3, 2026, bringing a powerhouse lineup led by Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert, and Rascal Flatts.

The two‑day country music event will feature more than 25 artists across three stages, including two beachfront stages and one located along the iconic Ocean City Boardwalk. In addition to the headliners, the lineup includes performances from Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson, Travis Tritt, Charley Crockett, Mitchell Tenpenny, Wyatt Flores, and more. The full lineup and daily schedules are available at www.countrycallingfestival.com.

A presale begins Thursday, April 23 at 10 a.m. ET, offering fans access to the lowest‑priced GA and 1‑Day tickets for one hour only. If tickets remain, a general on‑sale will follow at 11 a.m. ET. Fans can sign up for presale access codes and shop limited festival merchandise at countrycallingfestival.com. Hotel + Festival Experience packages are also available for two‑day ticket holders.

Beyond the live music, ticket holders will have full access to the Ocean City Boardwalk, including its restaurants, bars, shops, and attractions like Jolly Roger at the Pier Amusement Park, all included with festival admission.

Ticket options range from 1‑Day and 2‑Day passes to General Admission, GA+, VIP, Platinum, and Ultimate tiers. Layaway payment plans start at $25 down, making attendance more accessible for fans.

GA+ tickets include access to a dedicated GA+ Lounge with relaxed seating, air‑conditioned restrooms, a private bar, complimentary canned water, and on‑site hospitality staff. VIP ticket holders receive access to closer viewing areas at all stages, a seated viewing platform at the Boot Stage, and entry to the VIP Lounge, which features premium amenities, a private bar, and a dedicated merchandise store.

Platinum tickets unlock access to exclusive Platinum Lounges with complimentary dining and a full‑service bar, along with front‑of‑stage viewing at all stages and on‑stage viewing at the Boot Stage. Additional perks include complimentary lockers, mobile charging stations, and expedited checkout at the merch store.

Ultimate tickets include access to all premium areas, plus exclusive amenities such as entry to the Artist Bar, side‑stage viewing, FOH/soundboard viewing, and golf‑cart transportation throughout the festival grounds.

New for 2026, Country Calling is introducing Country Calling Bungalows, private elevated suites designed for groups of up to 12. The bungalows include festival access, elevated views of the Boot Stage, all‑day snacks, a complimentary dinner, private bar, merchandise concierge, free Wi‑Fi, and full access to VIP amenities—offering one of the most exclusive ways to experience the weekend.