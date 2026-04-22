Country Music Superstar Shania Twain To Host 61st Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – The Academy of Country Music® (ACM), Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) have announced that legendary songwriter and best-selling female country artist Shania Twain will host the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards for the first time. The 61st ACM Awards will stream live exclusively for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories on Prime Video on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Fans will also be able to watch the broadcast on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, as well as in the Amazon Music app. Previously announced performers include Cody Johnson, Kacey Musgraves, Lainey Wilson, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, and Riley Green, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Globally celebrated songwriter, artist, and performer Twain has established herself as one of music’s most iconic and influential voices. A three-time ACM Award winner and five-time GRAMMY Award winner, Twain helped redefine country music for a global audience with her bold, boundary-pushing sound and undeniable crossover appeal. With six acclaimed studio albums and more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, her influence continues to shape the music industry today.

“I’m thrilled to be hosting the 61st ACM Awards in Las Vegas, a place that feels like home.” said Twain. “It’s such an honor to be part of this incredible night celebrating Country Music’s biggest stars, especially with so many talented women leading nominations this year. I can’t wait to welcome all of the fans and artists out for this unforgettable night.”

“We are honored to welcome global music superstar Shania Twain as our host this year,” ACM CEO Damon Whiteside said. “We couldn’t imagine a more perfect icon to follow our previous iconic hosts, Dolly, Garth, and Reba, blending one of the most important nights in Country Music with the excitement of Las Vegas . Shania has an impressive history on the ACM Awards stage including her win of the coveted ACM Entertainer of the Year trophy and receiving the ACM Poet’s Award honoring her prolific songwriting career.”

Returning to the Sunday night timeslot, the Emmy-nominated, star-powered ACM Awards experience will feature unprecedented performances, exclusive collaborations, and unexpected moments from the biggest Country Music stars. Leading up to the big night, the Academy of Country Music will take over Las Vegas with previously announced ACM Awards week events including a “Whiskey Jam Welcome Party” at Ole Red Las Vegas on Thursday, May 14 with Avery Anna, Caroline Jones, Jenna Paulette, and The Band Perry; “ACM Lifting Lives Country on the Green: Riley Green & Friends” at Topgolf Las Vegas Friday, May 15 with Lauren Alaina, Randy Houser, and Rodney Atkins, alongside headliner Riley Green; as well as “ACM Next Wave: Country’s Beach Bash” at Mandalay Bay Beach Saturday, May 16 with Ashley Cooke, Braxton Keith, Dasha, Flatland Cavalry, Keith Urban, Tucker Wetmore, and more.

Tickets for the 61st ACM Awards and ACM Awards week events are available for purchase on AXS.com, offering fans exclusive entry into a nonstop weekend packed with performances by their favorite Country stars.

Raj Kapoor and Patrick Menton are executive producers, with Kapoor also serving as showrunner. Damon Whiteside serves as executive producer for the Academy of Country Music, and Jay Penske and Barry Adelman serve as executive producers for DCP. John Saade will also continue to serve as consulting producer for Amazon MGM Studios.