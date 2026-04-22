Danny Wimmer Presents Launches DWP Concerts Expanding Full-Service Entertainment Platform

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP), the largest independent producer of destination music festivals in America, has announced the launch of DWP Concerts, a new division focused on venue development and consultation, concert promotion, and strategic entertainment development.

DWP Concerts expands the company’s vertically integrated platform far beyond festivals, introducing a dedicated concert and venue division designed to meet the growing demand for expert, service-based support across the live music industry. The division operates alongside DWP’s Festival business and its Talent Services division (led by Del Williams), which represents over 30 casino properties across the United States, creating a fully integrated ecosystem across all facets of live entertainment.

Under the leadership of DWP GM & CMO Chamie McCurry, DWP Concerts will provide venues and entertainment properties with strategic guidance and hands-on expertise across venue development, talent buying, marketing, creative, venue operations, sponsorship, ticketing, production, and food and beverage. The division is already working with valued partners including Iroquois Amphitheater (Louisville, KY), Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater (Tuscaloosa, AL), and the Ocean Center (Daytona Beach, FL).

DWP Concerts is also proud to announce a new partnership with the City of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, consulting for and booking a brand-new 10,000 capacity outdoor amphitheater. The venue, operated by Sports Facilities Companies, will be the largest outdoor concert amphitheater in Central Kentucky, with additional details, including the venue name and opening date, to be announced in the coming weeks.

“DWP Concerts is about applying what we’ve built at scale in a more direct, partner-focused way,” said McCurry. “We’re able to step in across programming, ticketing, marketing, and operations with a fully integrated approach rooted in real execution. Our goal is to meet partners where they are and help them create something sustainable, scalable, and built for long-term success. Our partnership with the City of Elizabethtown is a great example of that—working together to develop a new venue from the ground up and create something meaningful for the community and the broader live music landscape.”

To support the continued growth of the division, DWP has added seasoned promoter and Louisville-based talent buyer Billy Hardison to oversee talent buying and booking strategy across all DWP Concerts partners. Hardison brings more than 30 years of independent booking, promoting, and venue operations, ensuring each partner receives dedicated, market-specific expertise. He joins a growing team under McCurry, including Kate Webster leading marketing; production and promoter representatives Brandon Hinson and Eron Roy; and strategic consultation from industry veteran Joe Litvag.

“DWP Concerts is the natural evolution of the foundation we’ve built over the years. We’ve learned what works—how to connect with fans, how to build real demand, and how to execute at scale—and now we’re bringing that directly to our partners,” says Danny Wimmer. “This isn’t just about promoting shows, it’s about helping venues and events grow the right way. That’s why bringing someone like Billy onto the team is so important—he understands what it takes at the venue level and will play a big role in helping our partners build and sustain real success.”