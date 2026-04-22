Kirk Franklin Honored With SoundExchange Hall Of Fame Award

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) – Contemporary gospel icon Kirk Franklin has earned a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award, recognizing him as one of the most-streamed artists in the organization’s 20-plus year history of administering digital performance royalties.

“Kirk Franklin’s music has inspired generations, and his voice continues to elevate spiritual music around the world,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. “We’re honored to recognize Kirk with a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award and to celebrate a trailblazing career that has expanded the reach and influence of inspirational music across music and culture.”

“I’m truly grateful for this honor,” said Franklin. “I’m humbled to be included in the Hall of Fame, and I share this moment with everyone who’s supported gospel music and kept the message moving forward. Thank you to SoundExchange for the work you do every day to advocate for artists and make sure creators are paid for their music.”

Franklin is among the nearly 600,000 members who entrust SoundExchange to collect worldwide neighboring rights royalties on their behalf through more than 90 agreements with international organizations, covering 91% of the available global neighboring rights market.

Franklin’s most recent album, Father’s Day, was nominated earlier this year for a Best Gospel Album GRAMMY Award. He took part in the inaugural Rise and Rhythm Cruise in February and will take part in Keith Lee’s FamiLee Day, May 16 in New Orleans and has plans to headline the August 2 Gospel Garden event in London.