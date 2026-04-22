Lewis Capaldi Honors Independent Venues, Donates To NIVA After MSG Tribute

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) extends its deepest gratitude to multi-platinum, GRAMMY-nominated artist Lewis Capaldi for paying tribute to the independent stages that launched his career and for supporting NIVA’s mission to sustain them.

Thursday night, April 16, during his headlining performance at Madison Square Garden, Capaldi, who is currently on a sold-out North American headlining tour, honored New York City’s Rockwood Music Hall, where he played his first U.S. headline show in 2017. For more than 15 years, Rockwood served as a cornerstone of New York City’s live music ecosystem, giving emerging artists an early stage in an intimate setting before closing its doors.

“I played my first ever headline show in America at Rockwood Music Hall, a tiny room with a handful of people, and I was absolutely gutted when I heard it had closed,” said Capaldi. “Last night I got to play Madison Square Garden, and that journey doesn’t happen without places like Rockwood, or the people behind them who take a chance on artists before anyone else will.”

During the show, Capaldi shared a video reflecting on the venue and its impact on his career [watch]. After inviting former Rockwood staff and their families to attend his show as VIP guests, Capaldi made a donation to NIVA, whose mission is to support and sustain independently owned and operated venues like Rockwood.

“I had the privilege of booking Lewis’ first North American show at Rockwood on April 21, 2017,” said Matt Currie, Talent Booker at Rockwood Music Hall from 2009 to 2022. “‘Bruises’ had only been out a few weeks, but you could already feel something special happening. Thank you, Lewis, for remembering that first NYC night and for shining a light on the importance of small, independent venues. From that tiny stage on the Lower East Side, all the way to MSG, I’m thrilled to be here cheering you on.”

Capaldi’s tribute is both a powerful celebration and a sobering reminder that, across the country, independent venues are increasingly fragile. According to the 2025 State of Live Report, only 36 percent of independent venues, festivals, and promoters across the U.S. are profitable. Even amidst the instability facing these small businesses, they are essential, generating $153.1 billion in total economic output each year. Artists’ voices are critical in bringing attention to the irreplaceable role these venues have in launching and sustaining their careers.

“NIVA is immensely grateful for Lewis’ generosity and for using his voice to uplift the independent stages that create opportunities for artists every day,” said Stephen Parker, Executive Director of NIVA. “His leadership sets a powerful example. When artists reach back to support the rooms that first believed in them, they help ensure those spaces can continue to launch the next generation of talent.”

By honoring the venue that gave him his start and supporting NIVA, Capaldi is reinforcing a simple truth. Great artists come from small stages, and those stages need to survive.