Live Nation Ordered To Pay Settlement For Deceptive Ticketing Practices

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb announced that Live Nation Entertainment, the parent company of Ticketmaster, will pay $9.9 million to settle claims that it misled consumers about ticket prices, charged deceptive fees, and used unfair pressure tactics to push fans into buying tickets for nearly ten years.

According to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), Live Nation has already changed how its ticketing platform operates since the investigation began. The company now shows customers the total cost of tickets upfront and provides clearer explanations about what fees are charged and how those fees are shared among the companies involved in an event. As part of the settlement, Live Nation has agreed to keep these changes in place in addition to paying the financial penalty.

The agreement resolves a consumer protection investigation and is separate from the District’s ongoing antitrust lawsuit, which accuses Live Nation of illegally monopolizing the live entertainment industry.

“For at least a decade, Live Nation and Ticketmaster increased profits by charging predatory, hidden fees — taking advantage of D.C. residents buying tickets for their favorite artists or teams and pricing other fans out completely,” Schwalb said. “This settlement puts millions of dollars back into the pockets of D.C. fans and makes sure the price people see when they start shopping is the price they actually pay.”

The Attorney General’s investigation found multiple ways in which Live Nation violated the District’s Consumer Protection Procedures Act.

According to officials, the company advertised ticket prices that did not include mandatory fees. From 2015 through May 2025, customers only learned the full cost of tickets at checkout, after spending time choosing seats and moving through the purchase process. Investigators said this bait‑and‑switch approach prevented consumers from understanding ticket prices upfront and limited their ability to make informed choices.

The investigation also found that Live Nation failed to clearly explain its fees. Officials said the company did not properly disclose what the fees were for, who set them, or who benefited from them.

In addition, Live Nation was accused of using misleading pressure tactics. The ticketing platform displayed countdown timers and pop‑up messages suggesting tickets were about to sell out. If customers were inactive for more than one minute, a message appeared stating, “Tickets are selling fast. Get yours now before they’re gone,” regardless of actual demand.

In 2025, after feedback from the OAG and in response to a new Federal Trade Commission rule on unfair and deceptive fees, Live Nation introduced all‑in ticket pricing. The company also updated its fee disclosures and revised the inactivity message shown during the purchasing process.

Under the settlement, Live Nation agreed to:

Pay $9.9 million to the District, with up to $8.9 million returned to affected customers. The Attorney General’s Office will announce details about the refund claims process in the coming months.

Display the full ticket price upfront, including mandatory fees (excluding taxes), throughout the entire purchase process on its website and mobile apps.

Provide clearer explanations about ticket fees, including what they are for, whether anyone profits from them, and how they are divided among the companies involved in a live event. This information will be available through Ticketmaster’s Help Center and on‑screen tools during checkout.

Improve transparency around ticket hold timers, ensuring that inactivity messages clearly explain how long tickets are held and how the process works.

A copy of the settlement agreement has been made publicly available.

The case was handled by Assistant Attorneys General Meryl Grenadier, Jorge Bonilla Lopez, and Brittany Nyovanie, along with Paralegal Kahina Crawford and Kevin Vermillion, Director of the Office of Consumer Protection.