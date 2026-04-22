Shenandoah Added To ‘Songs For Squeeks’ Benefit Concert Alongside Priscilla Block, Chase Matthew And More

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country hitmakers Shenandoah have been added to the lineup for “Songs for Squeeks,” a special benefit concert supporting music city creative Justin “Squeeks” Mayotte as he battles lymphoma. Lead singer Marty Raybon will represent the group for the special night.

The event takes place Monday, May 4, in Nashville at The Listening Room Cafe. It features an all-star lineup including Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen, Priscilla Block, Graham Barham, Tyler Nance, Beau Bailey, Cody Webb, and Ethan Burdick, with additional surprise guests expected.

“Justin has spent years helping artists build their careers behind the scenes,” says Raybon. “Now it’s our turn to show up for him.”

All proceeds will directly support Mayotte, his wife Kristina, and their newborn son Grayson as he undergoes treatment. A respected photographer, videographer, and director in the Nashville music community, Mayotte has worked with both established and emerging artists, helping bring their creative visions to life.

Hosted by Bigg Vinny, the show begins at 8:30 PM local time.