Surfdog/DKM Promotes Lauren Walters To Senior Vice President

ENCINITAS, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Surfdog/DKM, the Encinitas‑based entertainment company behind Surfdog Records and DKM Management, has announced the promotion of Lauren Walters to Senior Vice President, recognizing her growing leadership role across the company’s label and management operations.

Founded in 1985, Surfdog/DKM has built a reputation for working with legendary and diverse talent across music, comedy, and film. In her expanded role, Walters oversees day‑to‑day operations for releases and projects spanning the company’s wide‑ranging roster, which includes Eric Clapton, Brian Setzer, Dave Stewart of Eurythmics, The Stray Cats, and composer John Paesano, along with comedian Zoltan Kaszas and more.

Walters also plays a key role in guiding catalog sales, managing production for all physical and digital album releases, and supporting accounting and royalty functions—work that directly supports Surfdog/DKM’s long‑standing commitment to artists with deep catalogs and global audiences.

“Lauren’s leadership, attention to detail, and deep understanding of our business have made her an invaluable part of the team,” said Scott Seine, President of Surfdog/DKM. “She consistently elevates everything she touches, and this promotion reflects both her impact to date and our confidence in her continued growth.”

Surfdog founder Dave Kaplan, who launched the company more than four decades ago with a mission rooted in artist development and independence, echoed the sentiment. “Lauren is a superstar,” Kaplan said. “We’re so thrilled about her very deserved promotion and feel lucky to have her.”

Walters, who has spent more than eight years with the company, said the new role represents both personal growth and belief in Surfdog/DKM’s future. “I’m deeply honored and appreciative of this opportunity to step into the Senior Vice President role,” she said. “I’m grateful to Dave and Scott for their trust and mentorship. The support I’ve received here has shaped me personally and professionally, and I’m excited about what’s ahead.”

Surfdog/DKM operates across multiple creative arms, including Surfdog and Surfmutt Music Publishing and Surfdog’s Java Hut Café, and has worked over the years with iconic artists such as UB40, Glen Campbell, Joss Stone, Sublime, Butthole Surfers, Dan Hicks, and Slightly Stoopid, as well as comedians Bret Ernst and Steven Rogers.

This article was produced with the assistance of artificial intelligence and edited by the author.