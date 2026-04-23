BandPitch Launches To Improve Talent Discovery For Global Live Music Industry

AARHUS, DENMARK (CelebrityAccess) – BandPitch has launched globally as a new service aimed at making talent discovery more efficient, targeted and relevant across the live music business. The service connects artists with agents, managers, promoters and bookers at clubs and festivals, helping industry professionals identify artists that better match their specific needs. For many in the live sector, discovering new talent has long depended on timing, personal networks and a high volume of unfiltered submissions. BandPitch addresses that challenge by introducing a more structured approach to artist discovery.

Built on the infrastructure behind VIP-Booking.com, the Denmark-founded B2B platform established in 2000, BandPitch offers a more structured alternative to traditional artist outreach. Drawing on a global network of more than 22,000 verified agents, managers and bookers, the service aims to reduce noise, cut time spent filtering submissions and increase the relevance of artist opportunities presented to users.

Artists are matched with relevant industry professionals based on factors including genre, geography and live touring experience. On the industry side, users can also define their own preferences, helping to align incoming artist opportunities with their booking profiles,

territories and market focus from the outset.

BandPitch is free for artists to explore their matches, while direct pitching is available as a paid feature. The model is intended to support a more qualified submission flow for industry professionals by surfacing artists who are ready to engage through a structured and

professional process.

By combining targeted matching, user-defined preferences, and structured artist pitches, BandPitch helps industry professionals focus on fewer, more relevant opportunities. The aim is to make it easier for agents, managers, promoters, and talent buyers to assess

whether an artist is a strong fit for their roster, venue, event, or market.

Operating globally, BandPitch supports cross-border discovery while allowing for more precise targeting across genre, geography and level of touring experience. The service is built for professionals working across different levels of the live market, from emerging

talent to established acts and tribute bands.

Ivana Dragila, Head of Communication & Relations at VIP-Booking.com, said: “At industry conferences over the past 25 years, the same question has come up again and again: how do we discover new talent? BandPitch is our answer to that challenge — a smarter way to match artists with the right agents, managers and bookers. We hope the industry will see the value in that and engage with the artists who reach out through the service. After all, our business depends on artists, and we all share a responsibility to help create real

opportunities for them.”