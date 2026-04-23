Breakaway Names Megan Wise Vice President, Brand Partnerships

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Breakaway, the nation’s leading independent live entertainment brand, has appointed music industry veteran Megan Wise as Vice President, Brand Partnerships, further strengthening the company’s growing partnerships, brand and media integration efforts.

A seasoned executive with more than 15 years of experience, Wise joins Breakaway following a career defined by high-impact brand strategy and prestige partnerships. She began her trajectory at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), rising from the mailroom to agent, where she specialized in architecting sponsorship initiatives for a diverse roster of world-class talent. Wise later joined the Country Music Association (CMA), where she oversaw brand partnerships, most notably brokering the landmark, first-ever presenting sponsorship of CMA Fest and the CMA Fest television special with SoFi. Wise most recently served as Vice President of New Business at Anotherland Agency.

“Megan brings a rare mix of instinct, experience, and real relationships,” said Adam Lynn, Breakaway CEO and Co-Founder. “As Breakaway continues to scale its brand partnerships business, she has a proven ability to translate cultural insight into meaningful, revenue-driving partnerships. We’re excited for her to help shape our next phase of growth in a way that’s both strategic and impactful.”

In her new role, Wise will develop integrated collaborations that connect brands with Breakaway’s unmatched Gen-Z and millennial audience, scaling these opportunities across the festival’s 13-city touring footprint, concerts and its expanding media products.

“Breakaway isn’t just a festival, it’s a lifestyle brand that has captured the attention of a new generation of fans,” said Wise. “I am thrilled to join a team of industry innovators who have built a powerhouse independent platform. The company is perfectly positioned to create high-impact, 360-degree partnerships across a full ecosystem that includes festivals and concerts, talent management and label services, and a growing media division. I couldn’t be more excited to apply my experience during this next chapter of growth.”