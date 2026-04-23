Country Music Artist Bryan Andrews Partners With Human Rights First For Protest Music Tour

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – Human Rights First is proud to partner with acclaimed country music artist Bryan Andrews on his upcoming protest tour, ICE Out of My Country Damn Music. A longtime outspoken advocate for immigrant and refugee rights, Andrews will donate a portion from each ticket sold to support Human Rights First’s work to uphold human rights and the rule of law at home and abroad.

“I’m proud to be partnering with a justice-driven organization like Human Rights First,” said Andrews. “This protest tour is a chance for people across the Midwest to come together and collectively demand change. I, like so many other Americans, am fed up with this administration’s blatant disregard for basic human rights. Families ripped apart; people shot in the street — this is not the America we love. I’m excited to get on the road and stand with my community, connecting through our shared love of music and humanity.”

“Bryan’s tour is a powerful example of how art and advocacy can come together to demand change,” said Human Rights First President and CEO Uzra Zeya. “His clarion call to leave this country ‘better than we found it’ resonates deeply with our work to protect immigrant and refugee communities, defend democracy, and advance rights-respecting policies worldwide. The human rights abuses and democratic backsliding we are witnessing in the United States require a bigger tent for collective action, and we are thrilled to work with Bryan, who refuses to turn a blind eye.”

The tour begins April 25, with stops in Kansas City, Missouri (April 25); Minneapolis, Minnesota (April 28); Chicago, Illinois (April 30); and Des Moines, Iowa (May 1). The tour is already drawing strong interest nationwide, with enthusiastic early reception and high ticket demand—most notably in Minnesota, where the Minneapolis show is now sold out.