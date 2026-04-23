Fans Get Second Chance: Ticketmaster Reclaims Harry Styles Tickets From Scalpers

NEW YORK — Harry Styles fans who were shut out of his upcoming New York City shows have a new reason to celebrate. Ticketmaster announced on Wednesday, April 22, that it has canceled thousands of tickets originally bought by “scalpers” and will sell them back to real fans at the original prices.

The tickets are for Styles’ massive 30-night residency at Madison Square Garden, part of his “Together, Together” world tour. The shows are scheduled to run from August 26 through October 31, 2026.

According to a letter from Ticketmaster Global President Saumil Mehta, the company identified professional resellers using fake identities and “bots” to bypass ticket limits. These scalpers intended to resell the seats for a huge profit on other websites.

“We caught scalpers using multiple accounts and fake identities to try and get around ticket limits,” Mehta stated in the announcement (via ABC Audio). “We’ve canceled those tickets… and we are working with the tour to release them back to fans at the original price.”

In a win for fans’ wallets, these tickets will be sold at their face value. According to The Comet, prices will range from about $50 to $130, including fees. Ticketmaster noted that scalpers often target the cheapest seats to “flip” them for the biggest price increase, so this move specifically helps fans looking for affordable options.

To keep scalpers from grabbing the tickets a second time, Ticketmaster is using a “request” system instead of a traditional sale:

When to Apply: You can submit a request on the Harry Styles page at Ticketmaster.com starting Thursday, April 30, at 12 p.m. ET.

Deadline: The window closes on Friday, May 1, at 5 p.m. ET.

Priority: Fans who do not already own tickets for the New York City residency will be given priority.

If your request is accepted, you will receive an email confirmation by May 8.

If you already bought tickets directly from Ticketmaster or through an official transfer, you don’t need to worry. Ticketmaster confirmed that no “real” fans had their tickets canceled—only those held by the identified scalper accounts that hadn’t been sent to anyone else yet.

Styles’ 30-night run is expected to be one of the biggest musical events of 2026, marking his only U.S. stops for the year.