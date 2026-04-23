Guitarist And Co-Founder Of The Band Traffic, Dave Mason Has Died At 79

GARDNERVILLE, NV — Dave Mason, the world-renowned guitarist and co-founder of the band Traffic, has passed away at the age of 79.

His family shared that he died peacefully at his home in Nevada on Sunday, April 19, 2026. According to their statement, his final day was a happy one: he cooked dinner with his wife, Winifred, and passed away in his favorite chair with his dog by his side.

Mason is best known for writing the classic hit “Feelin’ Alright?” which was later made famous by Joe Cocker. After starting Traffic with Steve Winwood in the 1960s, Mason moved to the U.S. and launched a successful solo career. His biggest solo hit, the 1977 ballad “We Just Disagree,” remains a staple on the radio today.

Beyond his own fame, Mason was one of the most respected guitarists in the business. He played on some of the greatest albums of all time, including: Jimi Hendrix’s “All Along the Watchtower,” The Rolling Stones’ “Beggars Banquet” and George Harrison’s “All Things Must Pass.”

Though he toured for decades, Mason retired from the road in late 2025 due to heart health issues. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

He is survived by his wife, Winifred. He leaves behind a legacy of songs that helped define the sound of rock and roll for generations.

RIP