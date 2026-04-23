Knitting Factory Management Co-Signs Cumbia Punk Band Son Rompe Pera

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Knitting Factory Management (KFM), the management arm of Knitting Factory Entertainment (KFE), has signed on as co-management for the Mexican cumbia punk band Son Rompe Pera, joining existing manager Timothy “Timo” Bisig.

“Knitting Factory has been working with weird bands like Son Rompe Pera since day one,” says Bisig. “So we’re happy to be with other outsiders and cult bands as we continue on our unconventional rise to stardom.”

Born and raised in the deep outskirts of Mexico City, the Gama brothers and their band Son Rompe Pera have thrashed through all preconceived notions of what a marimba-centered band is, and have rendered the instrument inseparable from their punk ethos. Their shows have become home to the now-infamous marimba mosh pit across the globe, joining intergenerational audiences in moments of essential release and community around their hard-hitting, forward-thinking, unrelenting punk-infused cumbias.

With two critically-acclaimed records under their belt, and hundreds of shows on some of the world’s most prestigious stages to a rapidly growing audience, the band consistently proves their boundlessness as far as where they can take the genre, standing vehemently by the fact that traditions are meant to be both honored, broken, and built again.

“Timo and I go back over 20 years,” adds Aaron Johnson, Knitting Factory Management’s VP of Artist Management & Business Development. “When he first invited me to come and see this band in Oakland a couple years back I was completely blown away! They’re one of the best live bands out there.”

The band will be playing new, soon-to-be announced music at shows across the US this spring and summer, followed by a handful of international performances in July. The current list is as follows:

• April 24: La Semana Alegre in San Antonio, TX

• April 25: Brushy Street Commons. In Austin, TX

• April 30: Tipitina’s Uptown in New Orleans, LA

• May 1: Wonky Power in Houston, TX

• May 2: AM/FM Dallas in Dallas, TX

• May 6: MilkBoy in Philadelphia, PA

• May 7: Union Stage in Washington, DC

• May 8: Brooklyn Bowl in Brooklyn, NY

• May 9: The Iron Horse in Northampton, MA

• May 14: The Globe in Los Angeles, CA

• May 15: Quartyard in San Diego, CA

• May 16: Ventura Music Hall in Ventura, CA

• June 19: Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL

• July 1: SO36 in Berlin, Germany

• July 11: Festival Cruïlla in Barcelona, Spain

• July 18: Gurtenfestival in Wabern, Switzerland

• July 23 & 24: Fuji Rock Festival in Nigata, Japan

“We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with Timo and Son Rompe Pera,” concludes Knitting Factory Management President Brian Long. “Their bold reinterpretation of a traditional genre reflects the same spirit as fellow Knitting Factory Management artists like Gogol Bordello and Seun & Mádé Kuti, blending influences into something vibrant and original. All in the family!”

Additional highlights from the KFM roster include recent music drops, upcoming live performances, and new award wins. First, punk rock stalwarts Gogol Bordello released their ninth studio album We Mean It, Man! on Casa Gogol Records in February and will begin a European tour this summer, following a North American leg that concluded in March. Next, singer-songwriter José González released his fifth album Against the Dying of the Light on Mute Records in March and will head out on a US tour later this month. Finally, jazz singer Laura Anglade won best Vocal Jazz Album of the Year, for her 2025 record Get Out of Town, at last month’s Juno Awards.