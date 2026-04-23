Live Nation Presents Summer Of Live – One Week. $40 Tickets. Over 4,000 Shows.

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Welcome to Summer of Live, presented by Live Nation—a celebration of live music, kicking off with a week of $30 tickets to over 4,000 shows across the U.S. and Canada. Summer of Live brings fans closer to their favorite artists with real, in-the-moment experiences that can’t be replicated anywhere else.

From April 29 through May 5, fans can purchase $30 tickets to see their favorite artists on the road this year, with shows spanning genres including Pop, Hip-Hop, R&B, Country, Latin, Rock, and more. Summer of Live features venues of all sizes—from clubs and theaters to amphitheaters and arenas, with artists including: 5 Seconds of Summer, Empire of the Sun, The Fray, Goo Goo Dolls, James Taylor, Kesha, Kid Cudi, Luke Bryan, mgk. NE-YO & AKON, The Pussycat Dolls, Tim McGraw and many more.

Live Nation All Access members get early access to the $30 ticket offer, beginning April 23 through April 28. Membership is free, easy to join, and unlocks exclusive presale opportunities throughout the year. To make it a summer of live music, visit LiveNation.com/SummerofLive to learn more.

How the Summer of Live $30 Ticket Offer Works: Starting Wednesday, April 29, fans can visit LiveNation.com/SummerofLive to see the full list of participating events. Once they’ve selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled “Summer of Live Promotion,” add the ticket(s) to their cart, and proceed to checkout.

How to Find Participating Shows: Fans can filter their search on LiveNation.com/SummerofLive by participating events, venues, or artists. While on the website, fans can also set the location to the closest city and the site will refresh to only include participating shows nearby.

How to Buy Tickets for Summer of Live:

• $30 tickets will be available starting Thursday, April 23 at 10am local time with All Access Early Access and run until Tuesday, April 28 at 11:59pm local time.

• T-Mobile Early Access will take place on Tuesday, April 28 from 10am local time until 11:59pm local time.

• The general onsale will begin on Wednesday, April 29 at 10am local time through Tuesday, May 5 at 11:59pm local time.

• All tickets are available at LiveNation.com/SummerofLive.

How to Participate in All Access Early Access: From April 23 to April 28, Live Nation All Access members can get early access to the Summer of Live offer before the general onsale. Visit LiveNation.com/SummerofLive and click the All Access module to login (existing members), or join for free. Once logged in, you’ll be directed to participating Summer of Live events—select your event, choose the “Live Nation Summer of Live Early Access” ticket type, and click “Unlock.”

How to Participate in T-Mobile Early Access: T-Mobile members get early access to Summer of Live tickets to 4,000+ shows starting Tuesday, April 28, 10am local time until 11:59pm local time. Members can simply head to www.t-mobiletickets.com for details on how to unlock their exclusive tickets. It’s one of the many perks of being with T-Mobile, including access to special-priced concert tickets and expedited entry at top venues across the country. Download the T-Life app or visit www.t-mobiletickets.com to learn more. 4 tickets per event. Limitations and qualifying plans apply.

PARTICIPATING SHOWS INCLUDE:

$UICIDEBOY$ JASON ALDEAN THE PUSSYCAT DOLLS 311 & DIRTY HEADS JOHN FOGERTY RILEY GREEN 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER JOHN MELLENCAMP ROB ZOMBIE & MARILYN MANSON ARI LENNOX JOHN MULANEY ROD STEWART AVENGED SEVENFOLD & GOOD CHARLOTTE IRON MAIDEN SAMMY HAGAR THE BLACK CROWES AND WHISKEY MYERS KALEO SANTANA & THE DOOBIE BROTHERS BREAKING BENJAMIN KESHA SARAH MCLACHLAN CHICAGO & STYX KID CUDI SHINEDOWN CORAL REEFER BAND LIL WAYNE STAIND DEEP PURPLE LINDSEY STIRLING SUMMER OF 99 FESTIVAL DERMOT KENNEDY LUKE BRYAN SUMMER WALKER DIERKS BENTLEY LYNYRD SKYNYRD & FOREIGNER TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND EMPIRE OF THE SUN MGK THEE SACRED SOULS EVANESCENCE MOTIONLESS IN WHITE THOMAS RHETT FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH MÖTLEY CRÜE TIM MCGRAW THE FRAY MT. JOY TOTO + CHRISTOPHER CROSS + THE ROMANTICS GODSMACK NE-YO & AKON TRAIN GOO GOO DOLLS NEEDTOBREATHE TRUIMPH GOOSE NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK “WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC THE GUESS WHO O.A.R. YACHT ROCK REVUE GUNS N’ ROSES OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL YEAT HANK WILLIAMS JR. PARKER MCCOLLUM YOUNG THE GIANT HARDY PAUL SIMON JAMES TAYLOR PITBULL

AND MANY MORE…

MORE TO KNOW:

• Tickets purchased through this offer include all fees upfront in the $30 cost.

• Any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state and venue.

• Tickets are available for select Live Nation shows, while inventory lasts.