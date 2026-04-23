Music Label Inversa Launches In Partnership With ONErpm, M3 Music And Milk & Honey

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – INVERSA launches today as a record label dedicated to bridging the gap between the Latin music community and the electronic music industry, with the goal of developing regional South & Latin American electronic artists and scaling their reach and presence within the global dance community.

Milk & Honey manager, Max Geistfeld, will be an integral part of the partnership with the goal of expanding the reach of artists in the Latin electronic music industry and creating and investing in an ecosystem for regional artists to develop and scale their audiences globally. Milk and Honey will be a music partner for the venture and will provide global A&R, marketing and promotional services in the electronic and dance space in support of their client, 19Clouds, putting together this venture.

M3 Music will be the Latin music partner for this venture and will provide several localized A&R, marketing, and promotional services as well as source new catalogue for covers and remixes

ONErpm will be the global distribution partner for the venture and will power the label’s releases as well as provide A&R, marketing / promotional services, and source collaborations and remix opportunities from the ONErpm ecosystem.

19Clouds will be the first artist to release music on the label. Alongside releases, 19Clouds will be a key creative decision-maker and A&R who will identify and help sign new artists and releases to the label who are local to the LATAM region.

“We’re incredibly excited to help build the foundation for the rapidly expanding electronic industry across Latin America by bridging the gap between regional artists and the larger global electronic community.” Max Geisteld, Manager Milk & Honey

“Having experienced firsthand, the challenges of building an artist project within the Latin dance ecosystem, I’m excited to be part of an initiative focused on creating a solid foundation for artists locally while connecting them to the larger dance community. This represents an opportunity to not only empower local talent, but to also help contribute to the long-term growth of the region’s larger creative ecosystem” 19Clouds

“We’re proud to partner with Milk & Honey and M3 Music as we continue expanding our global dance and electronic footprint. INVERSA is a key step in connecting Latin talent with the worldwide electronic market.” Eddie Blackmon, VP, A&R ONErpm

“For us at M3 Music, it is an honor to do a Joint Venture with a company like Milk & Honey that works with incredible artists and talents. We entered this venture because we believe that the electronic music industry in Latin America is growing tremendously with its own identity. The idea of this venture is to have a record label for those artists from Latin America to the world.” Daniel Zawadzki – Partner / Head of Management M3 Music

“Para nosotros en M3 Music es un honor hacer un Joint Venture con una compañía como Milk & Honey que trabaja con artistas y talentos increíbles. Entramos a este venture porque nos parece que la industria de la música electrónica en latinoamérica está creciendo mucho, con una identidad propia y, la idea de este venture es tener una casa discográfica para esos artistas desde latinoamérica hacia el mundo” Daniel Zawadzki – Partner / Head of Management M3 Music