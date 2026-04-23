Oak View Group to Power Hospitality Experience for 2026 MLB Mexico City Series at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium

MEXICO CITY (CelebrityAccess) – Oak View Group (OVG), the global leader in premium live entertainment infrastructure and services, will provide full-service hospitality operations for the upcoming MLB World Tour: Mexico City Series at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium, supporting one of the most prominent international events on Major League Baseball’s calendar.

On April 25 & 26, the Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the San Diego Padres in Mexico’s capital city. This marks the third regular season visit by MLB to the stadium following the 2024 games between the Houston Astros and the Colorado Rockies and the 2023 series between the Padres and San Francisco Giants.

As the stadium’s exclusive hospitality provider, OVG oversees all food and beverage operations year-round for baseball fans of Mexico City. Throughout the MLB series, OVG’s support includes concessions, premium spaces, suites, plus team and staff dining in consultation with player nutritionists. The execution is designed to meet the scale and energy of a global event, delivering a seamless experience for fans, players, and partners alike.

“Our role is to ensure that every touchpoint of the hospitality experience at the Diablos Rojos del Mexico Stadium matches the significance of this event,” said Ken Gaber, President of OVG Hospitality. “From concessions to premium environments, our team is focused on delivering quality, consistency, and an experience that reflects both the global stage of Major League Baseball and the local culture of Mexico City.”

For the 2026 series, fans can expect a mix of classic ballpark staples and international options, including items like the double smash burger, fresh sushi rolls and the ‘Flotador’ a mezcal and hibiscus-based cocktail. Guests in suites and premium areas won’t just be watching the action, they’ll be tasting it, with a curated menu crafted by OVG’s culinary team featuring specialty charcuterie boards, iconic Sonora hot dogs, rich mamey flan topped with caramel, flavorful corn ribs, flame-grilled chicken kabobs, a fresh selection of Mexican pan (breads), and house made churros, along with even more elevated, crave-worthy bites throughout the night. This isn’t just premium seating; it’s a full sensory experience.

“With a locally based team and experience operating across Mexico, we understand how to deliver hospitality that resonates here,” said Brian Mistovich, Vice President, OVG Hospitality – Mexico. “This event is a great example of how we support global moments with our local expertise for execution that feels authentic to the market.”

OVG’s collaboration with Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium for the MLB World Tour Mexico City Series reflects its continued growth across Latin America and its role in supporting world-class events at premier venues throughout the region.