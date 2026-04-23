Tamber Set To Launch Its Sonic Intelligence-Powered Creative Suite For Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Tamber, the sonic intelligence-powered creative suite, today announced it has secured $5 million in funding ahead of its official launch in May. Investors include Adobe Ventures, Rackhouse Venture Capital, M13, Gaingels, and IAG Capital Partners.

Founded by musician, technologist, and entrepreneur Zoe Wrenn, everything Tamber has built lives under a single umbrella the company calls “sonic intelligence,” a new category of creative technology that treats music-making as a collaboration between human instinct and machine understanding. Designed to extend—not replace—human artistry, Tamber acts as an intelligent layer within professional workflows, learning how each user creates and expanding what’s possible while preserving full authorship.

Using text or vocal prompts, users can describe what they want to create in terms of color, texture, taste, feeling, or place, with Tamber returning sounds from a vast, original library curated for cultural depth and emotional context—built entirely from real-world audio recorded by people around the globe rather than synthetic sources. The suite also features a gesture-based interface that allows users to shape and trigger sound in mid-air, turning music creation into a fast, intuitive experience akin to waving a musical magic wand. Interfacing seamlessly with DAWs, Tamber enhances each user’s unique and deeply personal approach.

“Tamber is a bionic arm for musicians and producers,” said Wrenn. “It helps them work faster, approach what once felt daunting, and create in a way that feels magical and exciting. I didn’t build Tamber to be the safe option. I built it because musicians deserve a tool that’s as ambitious as they are.”

“Adobe’s vision for creativity is about giving people choice and control over how they bring ideas to life with AI, across all forms of media,” said David Popowitz, Vice President of Corporate Development at Adobe. “Our investment in Tamber extends that to music, expanding what’s possible with AI-driven creation and unlocking new forms of expression.”