Yung Gravy Signs With BMG For New Album

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-Platinum hip-hop artist, songwriter, entrepreneur, and humanitarian Yung Gravy has signed a new global recordings agreement with BMG. The deal marks his first new label home in nearly a decade since the genre-blending recording artist, who helped redefine internet-era hip-hop, first signed to Republic in 2017.

With a sound that blends rap with elements of pop, soul, funk, and sharp-witted nostalgia, Yung Gravy continues to connect with streaming, touring, digital culture, and audiences around the world. Since his breakout as an independent artist on Soundcloud, he has released a string of standout projects across six studio albums, eight EPs, and one mixtape including Sensational, Gasanova, Marvelous, Serving Country, and fan-favorite Baby Gravy released with bbno$.

Yung Gravy’s catalog of more than 30 singles includes the RIAA Platinum-certified “Mr. Clean,” “1 Thot 2 Thot Red Thot Blue Thot,” “Betty (Get Money),” and “oops” ft. Lil Wayne, alongside the Gold-certified songs “Whip A Tesla,” “Magic,” “Welcome to Chilis” with bbno$, “shining on my ex” with bbno$, “The Boys Are Back In Town” ft. Pouya, Ramirez, and TrippyThaKid, “Gravy Train,” “Alley Oop” ft. Lil Baby, “C’est La Vie” ft. bbno$ & Rich Brian, “Cheryl,” and “Rotisserie.” Across his career, he has collaborated with a broad range of artists including bbno$, Chief Keef, Juicy J, Lil Wayne, T-Pain, Lil Baby, Cuco, and Dillon Francis.

Yung Gravy said, “It’s a glorious honor to be a part of my new family at BMG. The next arc in the Gravy universe is on the way and I couldn’t ask for a better home. BMGravy baby, let’s make history.”

Dan Gill, BMG’s EVP, Recorded Music, West Coast, said, “Yung Gravy has carved out a lane entirely his own, combining infectious records with a highly original artistic voice to create something that truly connects with fans. What makes him so exciting is not just the music itself, but the clarity of his vision and the world he has built around it. We’re excited to welcome him to BMG and support what comes next!”