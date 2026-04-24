Allison Jones Named VP Of A&R For Big Machine Records And Nashville Harbor Records And Entertainment

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Big Machine Records, alongside Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment, has announced the promotion of longtime executive Allison Jones to Executive Vice President of A&R, marking a significant leadership move as the label enters a new chapter.

“I’ve worked with Scott since 1997, when we opened DreamWorks Nashville together, and have spent the past 18 years at Big Machine in the trenches making history (with lots of celebrations and core memories made!),” says Jones. “I’m incredibly proud of the music we’ve created. It’s been an honor to be part of building one of the most impactful and successful labels in the history of the music business. Scott is a true visionary who never settles for anything less than winning. I’m incredibly excited and proud to do it all over again as we rebuild the new Big Machine!”

Founder, Chairman, and CEO Scott Borchetta praised Jones’ influence and instincts, saying, “Allison is the consummate A&R executive. She knows every artist, every song, and every publisher, and is obsessed with being on the sharp end of pop culture. Big Machine simply would not be what it is today without Allison by my side, and I’m so thrilled that we get to continue together in this new season.”

Jones became part of the Big Machine team in 2008 and has since played a major role in signing and developing artists such as Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line, The Band Perry, Riley Green, Carly Pearce, and Midland. Her contributions have also extended to the continued success of Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, Lady A, and Taylor Swift.

In her expanded role, Jones now oversees all A&R activity across the label’s roster, which currently includes Riley Green, Rascal Flatts, The Band Perry, Aaron Lewis, Cole Goodwin, The Jack Wharff Band, Greylan James, and additional artists.

Known for her ability to build lasting creative partnerships, Jones has guided numerous artists through critical moments in their careers. Prior to joining Big Machine, she worked closely with Toby Keith for more than ten years during some of the most successful years of his career and supported the growth of his Show Dog Records imprint. She later collaborated with Reba McEntire on several projects, including McEntire’s GRAMMY Award‑winning gospel release Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope.

Jones’ résumé also includes senior A&R roles at Giant Records, DreamWorks Nashville, and Universal Music Group Nashville. During that time, she contributed to several highly regarded projects, including Common Thread: The Songs of the Eagles, the CMA Album of the Year‑winning tribute that played a role in redefining the compilation album format.