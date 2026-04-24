Artist Ally: Free Online Summit To Empower Music Creators

The music industry insights firm is launching Artist Ally, as initiative dedicated to helping artists, songwriters, and producers build sustainable, long-term careers.

The project kicks off with the free Artist Ally Summit, a five-day online event running from April 27 to May 1, 2026.

A 5-Day Roadmap to Career Sustainability

The summit isn’t just another series of webinars; it’s a deep dive into the practicalities of the modern music business. Eschewing entry-level basics, the program focuses on advanced, real-world strategies across five key pillars:

Day 1: Creativity – Exploring AI tools, creative workflows, and collaboration.

– Exploring AI tools, creative workflows, and collaboration. Day 2: Marketing & Fanbase Development – Practical audience growth strategies.

– Practical audience growth strategies. Day 3: Career Growth & Monetization – Direct-to-fan models, financing, and evolving deal structures.

– Direct-to-fan models, financing, and evolving deal structures. Day 4: Changemaking – Mental health, diversity, and AI ethics.

– Mental health, diversity, and AI ethics. Day 5: Live & Touring – Tour marketing, grassroots venues, and new tech.

Major Artists & Industry Powerhouses

The speaker lineup features a mix of high-level creators and industry gatekeepers, including:

LaRussell (the independent powerhouse recently signed to Roc Nation)

(the independent powerhouse recently signed to Roc Nation) K Camp (multi-platinum artist and entrepreneur)

(multi-platinum artist and entrepreneur) RuthAnne (acclaimed songwriter for Britney Spears, One Direction, and Bebe Rexha)

Beyond the Summit

While the summit is the flagship launch, Artist Ally is designed to be a permanent ecosystem.

Music Ally plans to provide ongoing support via Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Substack, offering expert problem-solving sessions dubbed “Artist Ally Surgeries” and an Accelerator program for mentorship.

“Artists today are expected to be creators, entrepreneurs, marketers and technologists all at once,” says Music Ally CEO Paul Brindley. “Artist Ally exists to break down what actually works, what doesn’t, and how artists can make smarter decisions in a fast-changing global industry.”

How to Join Free

Whether you are a bedroom producer or an established artist looking to reclaim your independence, the Artist Ally Summit offers the tools to navigate the 2026 landscape with clarity.