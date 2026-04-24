CBS And New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash Land Multi-Year Deal

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – CBS and New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash have officially announced a new multi-year agreement to continue bringing the high-energy, star-studded celebration from Music City to audiences nationwide. The multi-year deal ensures that New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash will remain a cornerstone of the New Year’s Eve programming slate, broadcasting live from downtown Nashville and featuring some of the biggest names in music. The multi-hour live event is broadcast across all time zones, with streaming availability on Paramount+, further expanding its reach.

CBS presents NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, airing Thursday, December 31, (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:00 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash is executive produced by Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington in partnership with Music City Inc., the foundation of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. The special is directed by Sandra Restrepo.

“Mary and I are thrilled to continue our partnership with CBS and the City of Nashville to bring New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash to audiences across the country,” said Executive Producer Robert Deaton. “There’s nothing quite like ringing in the new year from Nashville, surrounded by the energy, heart and incredible talent of country music. We’re proud to keep growing this celebration into one of the biggest nights of the year for fans everywhere.”

Since its debut, the special has delivered unforgettable performances, surprise collaborations, and the electric spirit of Nashville. The annual event draws hundreds of thousands of fans to Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, while reaching millions of viewers at home. Additional details about this year’s lineup, hosts, and special guests will be announced in the coming months.

*Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.