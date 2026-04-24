Create Music Group Announces JV With Jonnyshipes’ GoodTalk

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Create Music Group has announced a new joint venture with GoodTalk, the artist‑focused entertainment company founded by Jonnyshipes. The partnership reflects an ongoing commitment to supporting independent teams that are helping shape the future of music.

GoodTalk, led by producer and entrepreneur Jonnyshipes, has built its reputation by developing artists from an early stage. The company’s roster now generates more than 60 million monthly streams, and several releases earned RIAA certifications over the past year. Rather than chasing trends, GoodTalk has grown quietly by working closely with artists who operate outside traditional industry paths.

Within GoodTalk, JumpStart Distribution serves as a hands‑on development platform designed to help artists grow at their own pace. The goal is to give emerging talent real support and guidance, instead of relying on short‑term streaming spikes. This approach reflects GoodTalk’s belief in long‑term artist growth.

The joint venture will follow a co‑release structure. GoodTalk’s development‑first model will be paired with Create Music Group’s global reach in distribution, marketing, and data. Together, the companies aim to help emerging artists scale their careers while protecting their creative freedom.

“Jonnyshipes has always had a clear instinct for where culture is moving,” said Jonathan Strauss, Founder and CEO of Create Music Group. “This partnership is about supporting that vision and helping it reach a broader audience without losing what makes it distinct.”

“Artists need development now more than ever. With over 100,000 new songs uploaded every day on DSPs, cutting through takes more than momentum,” said Jonnyshipes. “GoodTalk was built to develop talent from the ground up and create a real connection between artist and fan. Partnering with Create allows us to scale that approach without compromising it.”

The venture builds on a long‑standing relationship between the two teams and a shared focus on artist development over quick wins. GoodTalk will continue to operate independently and work with its growing roster, which includes Skaiwater and Judah Weston & ISO Keys. Additional projects are expected to be announced in the coming months.

“Getting the opportunity to reunite with Jonnyshipes at Create is really a dream come true,” said Chris Herche, SVP Music, Operations and Marketing at Create Music Group. “We had a successful track record in the past, working together to build artists and shape culture, and this new joint venture allows us to bring that experience in a bigger, more impactful way within Create Music Group.”