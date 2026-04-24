FACTOR Invests $2M In Canadian Live Music Sector

CANADA (vip-booking) – Canadian funding body FACTOR has announced a $2 million investment into the live music sector, introducing two new funding streams aimed at supporting promoters and festivals across the country.

The organisation said the initiative is designed to support Canadian artists, festivals and live events, while “strengthening cultural sovereignty by investing in Canadian artists, live music and music festivals.” Both programs aim to share financial risk with promoters and event organisers that have a proven track record of presenting Canadian talent, with a focus on increasing the number of live shows and expanding employment opportunities within the sector.

According to FACTOR, the funding is intended to help create an environment where “a diversity of Canadian music artists connect with audiences everywhere,” while ensuring that more Canadian professionals are involved in delivering live events nationwide.

“In this moment, supporting the Canadian businesses that help shape our identity is more important than ever,” said Meg Symsyk, president and CEO of FACTOR. “At a time of rising costs and increased competition from foreign-owned companies, this support will enable our promoters and festivals to continue bringing Canadian artists to stages across the country and marketing those performances effectively, helping artists grow their audiences and careers.”

The Promoter Program was first introduced in 2024 as a pilot initiative aimed at supporting concert promoters and their teams, while encouraging the inclusion of Canadian, Indigenous and marginalised artists both on stage and behind the scenes. The newly announced Festival Program expands this approach to the festival segment, reinforcing a broader focus on diversity and local representation within the live music ecosystem.

Industry body Canadian Live Music Association welcomed the development. “The CLMA is very pleased to see the return of the Promoter Program and new Festivals Program at FACTOR and Musicaction.

Promoters and presenters are the purveyors of Canada`s cultural sovereignty; this investment represents more opportunities for homegrown artists and support for Canadian live music businesses,” said Maddy Oliver, Interim Executive Director of the CLMA.