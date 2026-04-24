Met Opera’s Planned Saudi Partnership Falls Apart

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The Metropolitan Opera’s proposed partnership with Saudi Arabia has collapsed, ending what could have been one of the company’s biggest financial deals in years.

As reported by CBS News, the Met confirmed that the agreement was canceled due to what it described as “the current economic situation in Saudi Arabia”. The deal, announced in September 2025, was framed as a cultural exchange that would have included performances in Saudi Arabia along with financial support for the New York opera house.

According to The New York Times, the agreement could have brought the Met up to $200 million over several years. The funding was expected to help the company recover from financial losses tied to the COVID‑19 pandemic, which hurt ticket sales and forced the Met to dip into its endowment, as cited in reporting referenced by CBS News.

Multiple outlets report the Saudi government backed out because of economic pressures connected to ongoing Middle East conflict. According to OperaWire, Met General Manager Peter Gelb said Saudi officials pointed to financial strain caused by the war in Iran and disrupted oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

The collapse leaves the Met facing a serious budget gap. As reported by BroadwayWorld, the company now needs to close a roughly $30 million shortfall before the end of its fiscal year. In anticipation of financial trouble, the Met has already announced layoffs, temporary pay cuts, and a reduced performance schedule.

The proposed partnership had also sparked criticism before it fell apart, with some artists and observers questioning whether the Met should accept money from Saudi Arabia due to the country’s human rights record. That criticism followed years of scrutiny after the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Despite losing the deal, the Met says no performances will be canceled. The company plans to turn to public fundraising, new revenue ideas, and continued cost‑cutting to make up for the lost funding.