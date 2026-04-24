Warner Bros. Investors Approve Major Paramount Merger

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Investors at Warner Bros. Discovery have voted to approve a massive merger with Paramount, moving one of the biggest media deals in years one step closer to completion. According to NBC News, shareholders overwhelmingly supported Paramount’s takeover bid during a special meeting, clearing a major hurdle for the $110‑plus billion transaction.

As reported by The Associated Press, the deal values Warner Bros. Discovery at about $81 billion, or roughly $111 billion when debt is included. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders are set to receive $31 per share, a price that represents a significant premium compared to where the stock was trading before the deal was announced.

The merger would place two of Hollywood’s most historic studios under the same roof. According to ABC News, the combined company would control major film and television assets including Warner Bros., HBO, CNN, Paramount Pictures, CBS, and cable brands like Nickelodeon and Comedy Central, along with the HBO Max and Paramount+ streaming services.

Company leaders framed the vote as a key milestone. Bloomberg reported that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said shareholder approval marked an important step toward finishing the deal, though he acknowledged there are still regulatory reviews ahead in the U.S. and abroad before it can be finalized.

Despite investor approval, the merger faces serious scrutiny outside the boardroom. As noted by NBC News, the transaction must still pass antitrust review by federal regulators, and it has drawn pushback from some lawmakers and members of the entertainment industry who worry that further consolidation could reduce competition and creative opportunities.

Shareholders also used the vote to send a message about executive compensation. According to Variety, while investors approved the merger itself, many voted against proposed exit pay packages for several top Warner Bros. Discovery executives, including Zaslav. The vote was advisory and does not block the payments, but it signaled shareholder frustration.

If the deal receives regulatory clearance, executives from both companies expect the merger to close later in 2026. As reported by The Associated Press, Warner Bros. Discovery has said it anticipates completing the transaction in the coming months, reshaping the media landscape and creating one of the largest entertainment companies in the world.