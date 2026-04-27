Concord Acquires Mothership Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music company Concord announced the acquisition of the assets of Mothership Music, a publisher based in Los Angeles.

The acquisition includes active publishing agreements with the Mothership roster, with Concord assuming the terms of all existing contracts. The deal encompasses more than 5,000 copyrights spanning the pop, indie pop, rock, alternative, indie folk, Latin, and singer-songwriter genres.

Mothership songwriters will now have access to Concord’s global administration teams and resources in A&R, sync, marketing, and licensing.

Founded in 2013 as a partnership between Brett Gurewitz of Epitaph Records, Lionel Conway, Doug Mark, and Hein van der Ree, Mothership established itself as a prominent West Coast music publisher. Its roster includes Best New Artist Grammy nominees The Marias, as well as Reverse, Architects, and Pam Sheyne, the co-writer of “Genie in a Bottle.” Other notable artists and writers in the catalog include The Tallest Man On Earth, Andy Shauf, Son Little, Hunny, Robert DeLong, David Cowell, Sean Rowe, Nascar Aloe, The Menzingers, Matt Malpass, Andrew Wade, Bright Lights, Jesca Hoop, Charles Massabo, Finish Ticket, and Wargirl.

“Having known and worked with the Mothership team over the years, I have watched them build a company dedicated to elevating great artistry. They have assembled a fantastic catalog and a great roster of songwriters,” said Jim Selby, Chief Publishing Executive at Concord. “Thanks to Brett, Lionel, Doug, and Hein for entrusting Concord to carry on supporting great songwriting.”

“It has been a wonderful 13-year ride. Mothership was built on a simple belief: great songwriters deserve real, long-term support and a publisher who truly understands their vision,” said Lionel Conway, Co-President of Mothership Music Publishing, on behalf of his partners. “We’re fortunate to have built something very special together, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved. Concord has been part of that journey since the beginning, and there is no better home for our songwriters as they continue to grow globally. I also want to thank our incredible team at Mothership for giving our writers so much care and attention over the years.”

Concord was advised on the transaction by Cynthia Katz of Fox Rothschild LLP. Mothership was represented by Doug Mark and Eric Morris of Mark Music & Media Law and Steven Barlevi of Citrin Cooperman.