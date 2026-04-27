Niccolò Fransolet Joins TFA

MONTREAL, Quebec (CelebrityAccess) — The Feldman Agency (TFA) has announced the addition of veteran booking agent Niccolò Fransolet to its agency division.

“I am very happy to join the team at The Feldman Agency, whose long-standing expertise is widely recognized, and to contribute to the development of major artists across the country,” said Fransolet.

Based in Montreal, Fransolet will work with the agency’s roster on touring and artist development. Niccolò began his career in the live entertainment industry as an intern at a music festival before moving into artist management. He later landed a booking role at Indica Records, where he played a significant role in building and expanding the label’s live division.

More recently, he served as an agent at Spectra Musique and Evenko Agency, contributing to tours for acclaimed artists such as Grand Corps Malade and Madeleine Peyroux.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Niccolò to TFA,” said Tom Kemp, President of The Feldman Agency. “His deep industry knowledge, strong relationships, and track record across both domestic and international markets make him an invaluable addition to our team.”