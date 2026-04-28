Live Nation Invests In UK Promoter Louder

LONDON – (vip-booking) – Live Nation Entertainment has made an investment in Louder, an independent UK promoter operating a year-round programme of club and live music events, alongside a selection of established one-day outdoor shows.

Louder’s portfolio spans electronic and live music brands and includes events such as On The Beach in Brighton, which this year features sold-out shows with Fatboy Slim, Moby and Madness.

According to the companies, the partnership is intended to support Louder’s continued growth, with investment aimed at expanding the team and strengthening its event delivery across the UK market.

A spokesperson for Live Nation said: “Louder has built a strong reputation through a distinctive mix of club culture, contemporary live music and outdoor shows. This investment complements our existing business well, in a space where Louder has real expertise and a clear identity.”

A spokesperson for Louder added: “This investment gives us added support as we move into our next chapter, while staying true to who we are. We’ll continue to operate with the same team and creative identity, with extra backing to help us grow and keep delivering the electronic dance music events we’re known for.”