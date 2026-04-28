Shakira Crew Member Dies Building Concert Stage

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL (CelebrityAccess) – A crew member working on preparations for Shakira’s upcoming concert in Brazil has died after a serious accident during stage construction. The incident happened on Sunday, April 26, while workers were assembling the stage for a large free concert planned at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. According to event organizers, the worker was injured on site and later died at a local hospital despite emergency efforts.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the show is part of the Todo Mundo no Rio concert series, which is expected to draw a massive crowd. Organizers said the accident occurred in the afternoon while structures for the stage were being put together. First responders treated the worker at the scene before he was taken to Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, where he later passed away.

Local authorities provided more details about what went wrong. According to Reuters, through statements shared by multiple outlets, the worker suffered crushing injuries after becoming trapped in a lifting system used during construction. The Rio de Janeiro fire brigade said other workers tried to help before emergency crews arrived, but the injuries were severe.

Shakira released a brief statement expressing sadness over the loss. As reported by Rolling Stone, she said her “heart goes out” to the family, friends, and coworkers of the man who died. The worker was identified as Gabriel de Jesus Firmino, a local professional hired to help build the stage, not a touring member of Shakira’s traveling crew.

Witnesses at Copacabana Beach described a chaotic moment when part of the structure failed. According to France24, one witness said people suddenly started running after the structure fell, and it became clear that someone was trapped underneath. Several people rushed to try to pull him free before medics arrived.

Event organizers said they are working with authorities and have offered full support to the worker’s family. As reported by Billboard, organizers stressed that safety remains a priority and that they are cooperating with any reviews related to the incident. It is still unclear whether the concert, scheduled for May 2, will move forward as planned.