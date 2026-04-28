Slam Dunk Festival Director Steps Down Amid Allegations

UNITED KINGDOM (vip-booking) – A director of UK-based Slam Dunk Festival has stepped down from his role following allegations of sexual assault, which he “strongly refutes,” according to a statement from the organisation.

The allegations were made in a now-deleted social media post by actress Jenny Miller, who claimed she had been sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by Slam Dunk director Ben Ray.

According to reports, the posts were later removed on police advice.

In response, Slam Dunk Festival issued a statement confirming that the director in question has stepped down from operational duties while the matter is ongoing.

“We are aware of allegations published yesterday relating to one of our directors. We take these allegations seriously and understand that they may be distressing and hard to process for our community,” the statement reads.

“Our Slam Dunk fans, staff, and artists are, as always, our top priority. While he strongly refutes these allegations, the director in question has agreed, in consultation with the board, to step down from Slam Dunk operations while this matter is ongoing.”

The festival added that it remains committed to maintaining “a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for all employees, partners and customers,” and noted that it would be inappropriate to comment further while the situation is under legal consideration.