Sweet Relief Musicians Fund Partners With Fandiem For Rock N’ Relief

NEW YORK 9 CelebrityAccess) – Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and digital fundraising platform Fandiem have joined forced to launch Rock N’ Relief, an ongoing series dedicated to supporting musicians and industry professionals in need. The initiative kicks off with a first wave of fan-driven, flyaway fundraising campaigns tied to upcoming performances by rock legends, offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences with Foo Fighters, AC/DC, Rush, ZZ Top, Iron Maiden, and Bryan Adams.

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund provides services and financial assistance for career musicians and music industry professionals. Grants are earmarked for medical and vital living expenses, including insurance premiums, prescriptions, medical treatment and operative procedures, housing costs, food costs, utilities, and other basic necessities.

On the launch of Rock N’ Relief, Aric Steinberg, Executive Director of Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, shares “We’re excited to partner with our pals at Fandiem to highlight the story and work of Sweet Relief and bring fans the opportunity to see their favorite bands live and in style!”

“This is what rock is all about, fans showing up for the people behind the music,” adds Jared Heiman, CEO of Fandiem. “Rock N’ Relief gives fans the chance to win truly one of a kind experiences while helping support the artists, crews, and music community that make it all possible.”

Support Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and win a once-in-a-lifetime experience with the artists who shaped rock history. For more information, visit: https://fandiem.com/headliners/rocknrelief