Avex Music Group Announce $100M Global Publishing Acquisition Strategy

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Avex Music Group (AMG) today announced a $100 million initial commitment to acquire premier music publishing catalogs, music publishing companies, and culturally significant copyrights over the next 12 months, representing phase one of the company’s global publishing catalog acquisition strategy.

Today’s announcement establishes catalog acquisitions as a core division within AMG’s global publishing business, building on the company’s continued momentum in frontline publishing across North America, Asia, and key international markets.

AMG’s expansion into catalog follows a period of significant frontline success, including its recently announced global publishing administration partnership with Bruno Mars, as well as contributions to major global releases and chart performance across the past year. The company’s publishing roster has been behind culturally impactful records including the GRAMMY Award winning song “Folded” by Kehlani (Kamal Wilson), “Nokia” by Drake (Elkan), and multiple releases from Tate McRae including “Sports Car,” “Tit for Tat,” and “Revolving Door” (Grant Boutin), among others, further reinforcing AMG’s position in today’s global music landscape.

As a Tokyo-founded company operating as a global music and entertainment group, AMG continues to scale its presence internationally, bridging East and West through a unified creative and commercial platform.

The first acquisition under the catalog acquisition strategy is the publishing catalog of acclaimed producer and songwriter Infamous (Marco Rodriguez), whose work has generated billions of global streams and includes “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims, a multi-platinum Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 record and one of the most commercially successful songs of the past year. The catalog also includes work with Lil Wayne and Charlie Puth.

“At Avex Music Group, we are focused on investing in culturally defining music at every stage, from creation through long-term ownership,” said Brandon Silverstein, CEO of Avex Music Group and Founder of S10. “Our success in frontline publishing has created strong global momentum, and expanding into catalog is a natural evolution of that strategy. This initial $100 million represents the first phase of a broader, long-term commitment to building a scaled global catalog business.”