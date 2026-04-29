AXS Names Adam Budelli AS VP Of Business Development For Sports

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – AXS, a trusted leader in advanced ticketing and live event technology, today announced the appointment of Adam Budelli as Vice President, Business Development, Sports, reinforcing the company’s continued investment and expansion across the sports landscape. Based in the Bay Area, Budelli will help lead strategic partnerships with both professional and collegiate sports.

Budelli brings deep industry expertise to AXS, having most recently held similar leadership roles at StubHub, where he led partnerships across all professional sports leagues. Over the course of his career, he has helped scale high-growth ticketing businesses and built strong partnerships across leading leagues, teams, and sports properties.

“Adam brings deep relationships throughout the sports industry and an impeccable track record of driving growth,” said Vito Iaia, Chief Revenue Officer at AXS. “His leadership will help catapult AXS’s acceleration, hasten our expansion, and strengthen our partnerships with the biggest and best leagues, teams and venues in the world.”

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to join AXS,” said Budelli. “I’m looking forward to working with the team to build on that existing momentum, and strengthening our partnerships across sports by meeting and exceeding the needs of rights holders as the landscape continues to evolve at record pace.”

Budelli’s expertise will complement AXS’s established music leadership while expanding its capabilities in sports. His appointment further deepens AXS’s leadership bench and reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering innovative, partner-first solutions across the live entertainment ecosystem.