Co-op Live Appoints Shane Mates As Venue Director

LONDON (vip-booking) – UK-based Co-op Live in Manchester has appointed Shane Mates as venue director, alongside the hiring of Russel Sang as finance director, as the venue continues to build out its senior leadership team.

“These appointments mark a significant step as Co-op Live continues to build a best-in-class team across its ongoing operations, reinforcing its ambition to be a leading destination for live entertainment in the UK and beyond,” the company said in a statement.

Mates brings more than 25 years of international experience across the sport and entertainment sectors. His previous roles include director of venues at Melbourne & Olympic Parks, where he oversaw the commercial and operational management of multiple venues, including Rod Laver Arena and AAMI Park. He has also served as head of operations at Aiken Promotions in Ireland and most recently held a general manager role with Gather & Gather at the RDS in Dublin.

In his new position, Mates will oversee all operational aspects of Co-op Live, including venue management, production and fan experience.

“The opportunity to help shape the operational delivery of what is already one of the most ambitious live entertainment venues in the world is hugely compelling,” said Mates.

Sang joins the Manchester venue with more than 20 years of experience in senior finance roles. He spent over two decades at Birmingham’s NEC Group, where he held positions including group finance director and chief financial officer.

At Co-op Live, Sang will be responsible for leading the venue’s financial strategy, supporting its long-term growth and commercial performance.

“I’m delighted to join Co-op Live and to support the next phase of its growth. It’s a remarkable venue with a clear vision and significant potential, and I look forward to contributing to its long-term success. My focus will be on building a strong financial platform that enables innovation, operational excellence and sustainable commercial performance,” Sang said.

Mates added: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining Co-op Live at such a pivotal moment. The opportunity to help shape the operational delivery of what is already one of the most ambitious live entertainment venues in the world is hugely compelling. Throughout my career, I’ve been passionate about creating exceptional event experiences for fans, artists and partners alike, and I look forward to working with the team to establish Co-op Live as a benchmark for venue excellence in the UK and internationally.”